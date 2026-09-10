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Hiranandani enters Goa realty market with ₹450-crore partnerships

Under its Eleva model, Hiranandani Communities will provide project management consultancy services for two residential projects spread across five acres in Goa

House of Hiranandani

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Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

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Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Communities is entering the Goa real estate market through project management partnerships worth a combined ₹450 crore, under its Eleva by Hiranandani model.
 
The company will provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for two residential projects that together are expected to add around 0.25 million square feet of development across a five-acre land parcel.
 
The projects, Aria Residency by Azul Amor LLP and Cloud Infinity Premium Villas by Shree Yagna Builders and Developers, comprise premium apartments and villas and are located in what the company described as high-growth corridors in Goa.
 
The regional developers have appointed The Guardians Real Estate Advisory as the strategic partner for sales and marketing of the two RERA-registered projects.
 
 
“Goa is evolving into a year-round residential and coastal lifestyle destination, driven by improved connectivity, hybrid living, increasing demand for homes from established branded developers, and customers’ growing propensity towards experiential living,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman and managing director, Hiranandani Communities.

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The Eleva model allows Hiranandani Communities to expand into new markets through partnerships with local developers, without undertaking the entire development cycle itself. Under the Goa partnerships, the company will provide its project management and execution expertise to the developments.
 
The company said Goa’s residential market is being supported by improved connectivity, including the operationalisation of Manohar International Airport at Mopa and the ongoing upgrade of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway. It also pointed to rising interest from high-net-worth individuals, non-resident Indians and second-home buyers.
 
Hiranandani, in a statement issued on Thursday, noted that the Goa entry marks a step towards building Eleva as a scalable platform for expansion into high-potential real estate markets across India.
 
Last year, in September, Hiranandani Communities launched a 225-acre integrated coastal township with an investment of around ₹5,000 crore and a revenue potential of ₹17,000 crore in Alibaug, a coastal town in Raigad district of Maharashtra, just south of Mumbai.
 

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Topics : Hiranandani Communities Real Estate Goa

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 4:42 PM IST