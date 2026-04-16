Hiring to slow as West Asia conflict weighs on firms: H&S partner

Hiring could take at least a year to recover, and potentially up to two years if the conflict drags on, Seale said, adding that inflationary pressures will also have an impact on hiring spends of companies.

“Things deteriorate faster than they return to health. If the authorities reach agreements now, we have at least a year-long recovery, maybe a little more. If the conflict gets extended further, then we're actually talking about a couple of years of recovery,” Seale said.

Seale said the disruption is already feeding into downward revisions in global growth expectations, prompting firms to adopt a more cautious approach, adding that the impact will not be limited to the Middle East but felt across markets.

Global economies have begun to take a hit from the conflict, with higher energy prices, trade disruptions and supply chain uncertainties prompting downward revisions in growth forecasts and weighing on business sentiment across markets.

Separately, Seale noted that Indian companies are prioritising artificial intelligence and cybersecurity far more than leadership and culture, which could undermine long-term performance.

Technology continues to dominate leadership priorities in India, with 51 per cent of CEOs identifying artificial intelligence as a top focus for 2026 — seven percentage points higher than the global average, according to Heidrick & Struggles' 2026 CEO and Board Confidence Monitor. Meanwhile, 47 per cent flag cybersecurity as a key challenge, also above global levels.

In contrast, culture and talent receive far less attention, with only 19 per cent of leaders prioritising culture (versus 27 per cent globally) and 24 per cent focusing on workforce attraction and retention (27 per cent globally).

“Whilst the CEOs and board members in India are far higher on cybersecurity and AI than others around the world, they are quite a bit lower on things like culture and leadership, which are the things that determine whether your AI or cybersecurity strategy works,” Seale said.

The skew, he noted, is rooted partly in the way leadership pipelines are shaped. In fast-growing markets such as India, executives often emerge from STEM-heavy educational backgrounds, reinforcing a bias towards technical problem-solving rather than people and organisational management.

Additionally, Seale noted that India’s evolution up the global value chain is also shaping leadership priorities. While the country was long seen as a services hub, it is now increasingly at the centre of global operations for many organisations, acting as a core driver rather than a support function.

“The blind spot is that there's a bigger accountability for the organisation if you're now at the centre rather than the support. And that means a different form of leadership and a different emphasis on culture. That's the catch-up opportunity for CEOs and boards at the moment,” Seale added.

Seale said leadership is emerging as the bigger constraint for Indian companies rather than skills. “Skills are easy to transfer. Changing how someone thinks, leads, and engages with people is much harder, but that’s what determines outcomes,” he said.

He added that the most significant bottlenecks lie at the senior management level. Issues often attributed to middle management or frontline teams can typically be traced back to leadership behaviour. “If you look at the return on investment in shifting an organisation, it’s the top end that has the biggest bottlenecks,” he said.