HLL Lifecare secures ISO 9001:2015 for retail pharmacy operations

HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has secured ISO 9001:2015 certification for its retail pharmacy operations.

HLL's retail pharmacy network spans 239 centres nationwide, including AMRIT Pharmacies, AMRIT Opticals, HLL Pharmacy & Surgicals, and HLL Opticals, according to a statement on Monday.

The certification is expected to bring standardisation, consistency, and greater transparency to HLL's retail operations, strengthening patient trust, the statement said.

The achievement comes during a milestone year as HLL celebrates its diamond Jubilee alongside a decade of AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment).

The 10th anniversary of AMRIT was commemorated on 15 November in New Delhi and inaugurated by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, it added.

Since its launch in 2015 at AIIMS New Delhi, AMRIT has expanded into a nationwide network covering 24 states and five union territories, serving over 72.96 million patients.

Offering more than 6,500 medicines, implants, and consumables at up to 50 per cent lower prices, HLL's retail network continues to be a key enabler of affordable treatment in major government hospitals and healthcare institutions, the statement said.