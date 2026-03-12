Glass manufacturer HNGIL seeks uninterrupted industrial LPG supply

Container glass manufacturer Hindusthan National Glass & Industries (HNGIL) announced it has written to the petroleum ministry seeking uninterrupted supply of industrial LPG for its plants amid tightening supplies triggered by disruptions in energy markets following tensions in West Asia.

In a letter addressed to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the company said any abrupt disruption in fuel supply could severely impact glass furnace operations and the livelihoods of nearly 4,000 employees and workers dependent on its manufacturing facilities across India.

Glass manufacturing is a continuous furnace process where high temperatures are maintained and furnaces operate round the clock to maintain molten glass stability. HNGIL said its furnaces across several plants hold 300–750 tonnes of molten glass and any sudden stoppage of gas supply could lead to severe temperature fluctuations, risking damage to furnace infrastructure and plant assets.

The company operates seven manufacturing facilities in Haryana, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. It said a disruption in operations could also affect supplies to sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages, which depend on container glass packaging.