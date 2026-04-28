Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Home services platform Snabbit raises $56 mn in Series D funding round

Home services platform Snabbit raises $56 mn in Series D funding round

Snabbit Founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal said the company plans to utilise the fund to build a strong balance sheet

Aayush Agarwal, founder and CEO of Snabbit

Aayush Agarwal, founder and CEO of Snabbit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Home services platform Snabbit has raised $56 million (about ₹530 crore) in a funding round co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments' Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments, the company said on Tuesday.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed also participated in the round.

Snabbit Founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal told PTI that the company plans to utilise the fund to build a strong balance sheet as it is gearing up to expand service in micro markets and foray into new categories in near future.

"We have raised $56 million in Series D round funding, led by SIG, along with Mirae and Bertelsmann. This also marks Miraeas first investment from the Unicorn Growth Fund that was recently launched. We already have strong investors like Lightspeed, Elevation, and Nexus. Bertelsmann, which led our previous round, is doubling down significantly," Agarwal said.

 

Global marketplace investor FJ Labs also participated in the funding round as a new investor.

Also Read

startups

Govt issues norms for ₹10,000 crore startup fund's second tranche

indian economy, economic growth

PPP lens shows India as world's third-largest economy in real terms

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Lower GST on insecticides can boost access, cut disease risk: EY-HICA

Ankush Sabharwal Founder and CEO CoRover (middle) with the team

CoRover claims 1.8 billion users globally as it expands agentic AI platformpremium

Census 2027 will be the first digital census ever. Data will be collected using mobile applications

Census 2027: More than 572,000 households avail self-enumeration facility

With this fresh round, the company has raised a total fund of $112 million till date.

"There is strong investor backing, but also greater responsibility to build what we believe can be a generational company that changes how Indian households operate. This round gives us more than three years of runway. That includes total capital, not just the raised capital," Agarwal said.

Snabbit claims to have over 10 million monthly active users that translate into category-leading throughput at 40,000 jobs per day from a limited footprint, underscoring superior utilisation, repeat demand, and operational density over surface-level reach.

"We currently live in three major cities-Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Mumbai, with smaller presence in Hyderabad and Pune. Over the next 12 months, we aim to have a significant presence in at least the top 10 metro cities in India," Agarwal said.

Snabbit is planning to start a new category of home cooks, childcare, elderly care, and drivers.

"Right now, I'm particularly excited about home cooks. We have run a successful pilot and are now scaling it, starting with Bangalore. The idea is simple, home-cooked meals by trained experts (not chefs), like how we approached home cleaning as an unsolved problem," Agarwal said.

He said that the company's immediate priority is to focus on scaling the business, expanding across multiple categories, and strengthening unit economics.

"Today, for every 1 mature micro market, there are 7-8 new micro markets being built, which means investments are currently outweighing returns. It will take some time for this equation to turn, as we want to clearly prove the economics of the business and then sustain it over a long period. Alongside this, the priority is to build a high-quality, world-class organisation and team that can support continued scale," Agarwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

investment, funds, funding

VC firm Capital-A secures ₹160 crore in first close of its Fund IIpremium

Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and chief financial officer, MobiKwik

MobiKwik's NBFC arm likely to launch operations in 2026: Upasana Takupremium

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical acquires US-based Organon in $11.75 billion deal

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% on higher other income

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Johnson Lifts acquires majority stake in Toshiba JV, boosts India presence

Topics : start- ups Indian start-ups Households household budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayZomato Q4 Results PreviewHindustan Unilever Results PreviewDelhi Weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Iran Peace TalksQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance