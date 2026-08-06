HomeRun raises $12 mn to expand 60-minute building materials delivery

Quick-commerce platform for construction and interior materials HomeRun has raised $12 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Sorin Investments, Titan Capital, Sparrow Capital and Consumer Collective by Atrium.

The Series A+ round comes just a few months after HomeRun raised $6.6 million earlier this year. The capital will be used to expand into new geographies and further invest in supply chain, technology and category expansion initiatives.

HomeRun delivers construction and interior materials to contractors and homeowners at competitive prices within 60 minutes, with a focus on reliability and material genuineness. This addresses long-standing pain points around unreliable supply, opaque pricing, last-minute shortages and labour downtime that disrupt new construction, renovation and repair activities.

The company was founded by Pukhraj Grewal, who brings more than a decade of experience in construction, contracting and operations. Previously, Grewal co-founded Tornado, a tech-enabled interior contracting startup, and Project Hero, a construction labour-hiring platform.

Pukhraj Grewal, founder and chief executive officer of HomeRun, said building material procurement in India has remained fragmented and inefficient for far too long.

"At HomeRun, we're making it as reliable, transparent and fast as any modern commerce experience," said Grewal. "We're excited to expand into new cities."

Anand Datta, partner, Nexus Venture Partners, said the investment firm's quick-commerce thesis centres on formalising supply chains while preserving the proximity advantage of small-format local merchants. Building materials and local hardware are one such supply chain that has largely skipped digitisation.

"In Pukhraj, we found a founder who deeply understands the small contractor's pain points, having lived that persona himself. The company is growing rapidly without offering credit and with great unit economics.

With more than 100,000 orders delivered, HomeRun has already become the largest retailer in Bengaluru across its top categories, growing eight-fold over the past 12 months. The platform's model gives building material brands a scalable, well-capitalised new-age retail channel, while giving contractors and homeowners reliability they have not had in this category before.

"Sorin Investments invested in HomeRun six months ago on the belief that this category rewards operational depth over capital. HomeRun operates in a notoriously complex supply chain, and the team has scaled the business sharply since then with phenomenal execution," said Subeer Monga, partner, Sorin Investments.

Shiv Kapoor, vice-president at Titan Capital, said HomeRun is expected to become an essential pillar of the construction ecosystem.