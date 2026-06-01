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Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales rise 12% to 518,000 units in May

Exports for May 2026 jumped 23.62 per cent to 59,166 units against 47,859 units in the corresponding month last year

Honda

Domestic sales rose 10 per cent to 459,000 units last month from 417,000 units in May 2025 | Image: Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd on Monday reported a 12 per cent rise in total sales to 518,000 units in May from 4.65 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales rose 10 per cent to 459,000 units last month from 417,000 units in May 2025, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Exports for May 2026 jumped 23.62 per cent to 59,166 units against 47,859 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

"The two-wheeler market witnessed steady demand during the month. Backed by its diverse product portfolio and extensive network of over 7,000 touchpoints across the country, HMSI continues to strengthen customer accessibility and expand its reach across markets" said a statement from HMSI.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Honda Motorcycles Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Honda Motor Co Honda

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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