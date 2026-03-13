Auto PLI reforms may give startups level playing field: Ather CEO
Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta said proposed reforms to the automobile PLI scheme may ease eligibility thresholds, enabling EV startups to compete and scale local innovation
Deepak Patel New Delhi
Reforms recommended by a parliamentary panel on Wednesday were expected to ease restrictive eligibility thresholds in the automobile Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, giving domestic electric vehicle startups a fair chance to innovate and commercialise local technologies, said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, on Friday.
