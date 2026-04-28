House of Hiranandani signs ₹3,000 crore redevelopment project in MMR

House of Hiranandani has secured redevelopment rights for an approximately 3-acre plot in Borivali West in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where it will develop a premium residential project with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹3,000 crore.

The project will include 380 homes for existing members, along with over 850 free-sale residences across about 7.6 lakh square feet of saleable carpet area. The company has registered a development agreement (DA) for the project with the relevant authorities.

Harsh Hiranandani, director, House of Hiranandani, said, “At House of Hiranandani, every project is an opportunity to raise the bar on design, quality, and the way communities live. Redevelopment goes beyond building real estate. It calls for trust, design integrity, and consistency of delivery — values that have shaped our approach for decades. For existing members, it also means moving into homes that are durable, spacious, and equipped with modern amenities that meaningfully enhance everyday living.”

The company believes that the project has a locational advantage, given its proximity to the Mumbai Coastal Road, the proposed Versova–Bhayandar extension, Western Railway, and Metro Lines 2A and 7.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, the average property prices in Borivali West stood at ₹31,281 per square foot as of March 2026.

“MMR is at an inflection point. The pace at which infrastructure, connectivity, and urban aspiration are converging here is unprecedented, and it is reshaping not just how people move through the city, but how they live in it. This ongoing transformation unlocks immense potential for the region, positioning it as one of the most dynamic urban ecosystems in the country,” said Surendra Hiranandani, chairman and managing director, House of Hiranandani.

In October last year, House of Hiranandani acquired a one-acre land parcel in MMR’s Andheri, where it plans to develop a premium commercial tower with an investment of ₹500 crore.