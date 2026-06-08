Household PNG needs to be cheaper to accelerate adoption, says IGL chief

The government's push for higher adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) for household cooking could gain momentum if the price gap between PNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders is widened, Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, managing director of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), told Business Standard in an interview.

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has prompted India to explore alternatives to LPG, which remains the country's primary cooking fuel. To reduce dependence on LPG imports, the government is focusing on a faster transition of households to piped cooking fuel.

“People are used to a certain way. If somebody sees economic advantage in switching to PNG, then the transition would be fast. Currently, the delta (between PNG and LPG) is maximum 10 per cent. If it increases to, say, 30 per cent, then transition would be quick,” said Chatiwal.

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 942 following the recent price hike of Rs 29 per cylinder, while PNG prices stand at Rs 49.59 per standard cubic metre (SCM).

The head of the city gas distribution (CGD) company also advocated reducing the price of administered price mechanism (APM) gas sourced from legacy fields by half for domestic PNG, saying the move would significantly lower costs for consumers.

Chatiwal highlighted the challenge of pending PNG connections in vacant or tenant-occupied households, where only the property owner's consent is needed to complete the installation process. In the Delhi-NCR region alone, IGL has identified around 1.28 lakh households that can be connected to the gas network immediately.

“We found that many houses are locked, vacant, or occupied by tenants. Since the owners do not reside there, they are often not concerned about the convenience of a PNG connection and are reluctant to engage in the process,” he said.

To address the issue, IGL has simplified application formalities for connections and is organising awareness camps in identified localities to boost PNG adoption. IGL, the country's largest CGD company, operates in 12 geographical areas (GAs) across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Amid concerns over energy security following the West Asia crisis, the government has rolled out a series of measures to accelerate the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) among households and commercial consumers.

In late May, the government mandated that LPG cylinder supplies to households would be discontinued in areas where PNG connectivity is available if consumers fail to switch to the piped fuel. It also barred households with active PNG connections from refilling LPG cylinders with immediate effect.

Under the revised rules, consumers opting for PNG are required to either surrender their LPG connection or obtain a transfer voucher within 30 days, enabling them to restore an LPG connection in the future if they relocate to an area not served by a PNG network, according to the official order.

CNG price revision

Following a cumulative Rs 6 per kg increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, Chatiwal said any further revision would depend on movements in international gas prices. He added that IGL has not fully passed on the impact of higher input costs to consumers.

Despite the recent hikes in CNG prices, the fuel remains competitively priced compared with petrol and diesel, whose prices have risen by more than Rs 7 per litre, Chatiwal said. However, he noted that IGL is closely monitoring the economics of electric vehicles (EVs) to ensure that the cost advantage of CNG over EVs does not narrow significantly.

“With the recent price increases, the gap between CNG and petrol and diesel has widened further. At the same time, we are keeping a close watch on EVs to ensure that the cost differential between electric mobility and CNG does not become too large,” he said.

For FY27, IGL has earmarked capital expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore, including around Rs 500 crore for diversification projects. The planned investments will support the expansion of the company's core business and other projects, such as bidding for a natural gas distribution project in Saudi Arabia, development of compressed biogas (CBG) plants, and solar power projects, said Chatiwal.