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Home / Companies / News / HPCL buys 2 million bbl West African oil for September via tender

HPCL buys 2 million bbl West African oil for September via tender

The state-run refiner has purchased Nigerian Forcados and Bonga crude for its Vizag refinery, according to trade sources

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

Previosly, ‌HPCL bought two million barrels ​of oil ‌from West Africa for its ‌180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the desert state of ‌Rajasthan

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum ​Corp has bought two ​million barrels of West ‌African oil through a tender for September delivery, two trade sources who participate in the market said on Thursday.

HPCL has bought 1 million barrels each of Nigerian ‌grades Forcadoes and Bonga from trader Shell for its 300,000 barrels per day Vizag refinery in the southern state of Andhara ​Pradesh, they said.

Pricing details were not immediately known.

Previosly, ‌HPCL bought two million barrels ​of oil ‌from West Africa for its ‌180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the desert state of ‌Rajasthan.

The companies ​do not ​typically comment on their trade.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : HPCL Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 1:03 PM IST