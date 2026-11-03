HRV Pharma acquires German firm Phatebo, enters finished formulations biz

Hyderabad-based HRV Pharma (HRV Global Life Sciences) has agreed to acquire German pharmaceutical company Phatebo GmbH, which reported revenue of approximately ₹350 crore in 2025, marking its entry into the European finished formulations business and expanding its presence beyond active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent equity in Phatebo from ZeroStack Corp. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015 and based in Hilzingen, Germany, Phatebo specialises in clinical trial supply, sourcing comparator, investigational and ancillary medicines for global pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organisations (CROs).

The acquisition will give HRV a licensed operating business in Germany, along with established distribution systems and relationships with pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs. Phatebo holds a German pharmaceutical wholesale authorisation and operates under good distribution practice (GDP) quality systems.

Hari Kiran Chereddi, founder, managing director and chief executive officer of HRV Pharma, said, "Bringing them into the HRV family gives us our first finished formulations business, alongside the API portfolio we have built since 2015. I could not have asked for a better team to take that step with."

The acquisition expands HRV's presence across the pharmaceutical value chain. The company operates an asset-light, intellectual property-led business model, working with certified manufacturing partners rather than owning manufacturing facilities. It has a network of more than 50 US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and European Union good manufacturing practice (EU-GMP)-certified manufacturing partners and customers across 55 countries.

Phatebo will continue to operate under its existing name from Hilzingen, with Managing Director Martin Lisker and its current team remaining in place. Existing customer agreements will also continue.

The German company sources medicines required for clinical trials, including comparator drugs, which are approved medicines used as benchmarks against investigational treatments, as well as ancillary medicines used alongside therapies being tested.

The deal marks HRV's first acquisition in the finished formulations segment in Europe. Established in 2015, the company is headquartered in Hyderabad and has offices in India, the US, the Netherlands, Dubai, Mexico and Turkey.