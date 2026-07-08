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Home / Companies / News / HT Media board to meet on July 11 to consider fund-raising options

HT Media board to meet on July 11 to consider fund-raising options

HT Media's board will meet on July 11 to consider raising funds through equity shares, convertible securities, bonds, debentures or other approved routes

HT Media (Photo: Company website)

HT Media (Photo: Company website)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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HT Media's board of directors will meet on July 11 to consider a fund raise.
 
The company said in an exchange filing that the board will deliberate on, consider and evaluate the issue of securities, including equity shares, convertible securities, bonds and debentures, through a preferential issue, rights issue or any other permissible method, or a combination thereof, to raise funds.
 
The fund raise will be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, including shareholders' approval, the filing added.
 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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