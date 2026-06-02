HUL inaugurates AI-powered fragrance hub to accelerate product innovation

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new Unilever Fragrance Hub (UFH) in Mumbai, reinforcing India’s role as a key growth market and research and development (R&D) hub for Unilever.

The India facility is the third global hub, following those in the UK and the US, under Unilever’s overall €100 million programme to advance in-house, digitally enabled fragrance creation capabilities.

“The hub, set up at the IIT Bombay campus, combines consumer insight, advanced science and AI to accelerate innovation, enhance product experience, and support premiumisation across categories,” HUL said in a press release.

The fast-moving consumer goods major also said that the co-location at IIT Bombay creates opportunities to collaborate with academia, particularly in areas of science and technology, data, and digital-first fragrance innovation.

Vivek Sirohi, head of Unilever Fragrance House, said, “India is one of Unilever’s most important growth markets and a critical engine of innovation for our global business. The inauguration of the Unilever Fragrance Hub in Mumbai reflects our continued investment in cutting-edge capabilities that bring together science, technology and deep consumer insights. It enables faster local response, deeper market understanding, improved self-reliance in application and evaluation, and a greater ability to design fragrances from the product and consumer context outward.”

The new hub underscores Unilever’s continued commitment to India as a priority market and a global centre of excellence, the release added.

Fragrance is important across many of Unilever’s categories because of its role in product desirability, premiumisation and brand preference.

India’s consumption base offers diverse insights, and the Mumbai hub will use these insights to design fragrances that can scale globally and drive growth.

Vibhav Sanzgiri, executive director, R&D, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said in the release, “Fragrance plays a critical role in elevating the consumer experience and performance of everyday products — from shampoos and body washes to deodorants and laundry detergents. The India lab is a fully integrated fragrance creation, application and evaluation facility, combining proprietary creation software, real-time evaluation data capture and advanced compounding technologies. This enables teams to design, test and refine fragrances end-to-end, while collaborating seamlessly with other Unilever fragrance hubs globally.”