HUL proposes raising annual pay cap for non-executive directors to ₹15 cr

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has proposed increasing the annual aggregate remuneration limit for its non-executive directors to ₹15 crore or 1 per cent of the company's net profit, whichever is lower, for a five-year period starting April 1, 2026, the consumer goods major said in a stock exchange filing.

The proposal, which will be placed before shareholders for approval through a postal ballot, represents an increase from the existing annual limit of ₹4 crore.

The current remuneration ceiling was revised from ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore at the company's 91st annual general meeting in June 2024.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the proposed revised limit will remain in effect until March 31, 2031. The remuneration will be calculated in accordance with Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Shareholders whose names appear in the company's register of members or list of beneficial owners as of November 6, 2026, will be eligible to vote on the resolution.

The company’s board has appointed company secretary S N Ananthasubramanian as the scrutiniser for the postal ballot process.