HUL shifts to 'Winning in New India', targets volume-led profit growth

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) now moves to Winning in New India from Winning in Many Indias as it looks to increase consumption by increasing usage, chase premiumisation by offering more benefits, bring in more users, and enter new spaces by adding more categories, it said in its investor presentation for its Capital Market Day.

Its focus remains on delivering volume-led profit growth, and its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins in the medium term will be in the range of 22-24 per cent.

It added that shaping the portfolio structurally towards higher margins and a wider range allows flexibility to invest for growth.

“Our value creation model is designed to deliver volume-led profit growth. Execution will be powered by three key enablers: Crafting desirable brands, accelerating a future-fit go-to-market and building AI as a distinctive competitive moat,” it said in its presentation.

It added that its talent remains the foundation of HUL’s success and the driving force behind long-term value creation.

The maker of Lux soaps told analysts that it is investing disproportionately in its premium brands. It said that it is investing two times more and spending over 60 per cent of its digital media spends, and it is also investing in specialised channels.

In its presentation, the company said that its market share is growing at a higher pace in premium, at 1.3 times that of its mass-segment products, quoting NIQ (formerly known as Nielsen), MAT (moving annual total) May 26, and pointed out that India’s premiumisation in Ind

As a market leader, HUL said that it is leading the market-making of under-penetrated segments, which include hair masks, suncare, body wash, dishwasher liquid, laundry liquid and face cleansing.

“Laundry liquids is on the tipping point for scale,” it said, adding that it has a repeatable and proven market-making model.

It also said that it will decisively enter select high-growth new spaces and is also building a segmented frontline to win in New India.

HUL will chase growth in quick commerce with a dedicated cross-functional organisation and joint business planning. It will look to scale in specialised channels, which include open-format stores, chemists and cosmetics, and expand its general trade distribution with a differentiated go-to-market strategy for rural reach and assortment selling.

On artificial intelligence, HUL said it will use it to increase R&D for faster innovation, effective marketing, integrated planning and operations across its supply chain, its go-to-market strategy and finance.