Hulic, HDFC Capital make 1st joint investment in Mumbai residential project

Japanese real estate company Hulic Co Ltd and HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group, have made their first investment through their joint senior secured debt platform for residential housing development in India.

The investment is in a residential development project located in western Mumbai, the companies said in a joint statement issued on Monday. The project is expected to benefit from its connectivity and proximity to established commercial and employment hubs, the statement said.

The companies did not disclose the size of the investment or the name of the project.

India’s residential market is expected to deliver strong long-term growth, supported by urbanisation, better job opportunities and rising household incomes, the companies said. Demand for middle-income housing in metropolitan areas remains resilient, they added.

“We are delighted to participate in this investment alongside HDFC Capital, one of the leading players in financing India’s residential development market. This transaction represents a unique investment opportunity that aligns closely with Hulic’s investment strategy. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with HDFC Capital and pursuing additional investment opportunities together in the future,” said Sohei Okuno, managing officer and general manager, Global Investment Department, Hulic.

Okuno believes that residential assets in India will continue to benefit from robust underlying demand, supported by the country’s young demographics and economic expansion.

Hulic and HDFC Capital intend to further strengthen their relationship and explore additional opportunities for collaboration in India’s residential real estate sector.

“The Japan-India relationship is strategic and growing stronger. Both governments deserve credit for setting an ambitious target of JPY 10 trillion of Japanese private investment into India over the next decade, reflecting the confidence in India’s long-term growth story. This collaboration reflects HDFC Capital’s strong track record, deep developer relationships and ability to deliver bespoke investment solutions. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Hulic, along with deepening our footprint of global investors,” said Vipul Roongta, chief executive officer, HDFC Capital.

HDFC Capital is the investment manager to multiple alternative investment funds (AIFs), which combine to create a platform of $5 billion.

HDFC Capital has launched India's first single-city real estate PE platform focusing on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and has secured Hulic as the anchor investor.

Hulic has a portfolio of offices, commercial facilities and hotels, located mainly in central Tokyo.