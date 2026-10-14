Hyundai aims to regain No. 2 spot in India by 2028-29, says global CEO

Hyundai Motor Company is targeting to regain its position as India’s second-largest passenger vehicles (PV) manufacturer by 2028-29.

It would bank on higher production capacity, 26 planned launches, investment in electric vehicles (EVs) and speedy localisation to recover lost ground.

The South Korean carmaker, which slipped to fourth position in this market, expects its newly inaugurated Pune plant to play a key role in its recovery.

Global president and chief executive officer (CEO) José Muñoz said higher production from the facility would help Hyundai regain its position, although product quality and competitiveness remain its primary focus.

“Regaining the position will depend on production. This factory will help us increase output, and once its capacity rises to 320,000 units, I think we can get there by 2028-29,” Muñoz said at the inauguration of the Pune plant on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) currently has an installed annual capacity of 170,000 units at its Talegaon facility in Maharashtra, which it plans to expand in phases to 320,000 units by 2030.

Combined with its Chennai operations, the company's annual manufacturing capacity is expected to reach nearly 1.14 million units by 2030.

The expansion comes as Hyundai Motor Group steps up its investment plans in India. On Tuesday, the group announced investments of $15.5 billion between 2026 and 2032 across manufacturing, research and development (R&D), localisation, technology and emerging mobility businesses.

The announcement followed a meeting between group executive chair Euisun Chung and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The investment commitment covers capacity expansion at Hyundai Motor India and Kia India, alongside technology and the broader automotive ecosystem.

Company officials said around 60 per cent of the investment would go towards production, 20 per cent for new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and startups, and the remaining 20 per cent towards R&D.

A dedicated investment entity will coordinate investments across R&D, future technologies and the automotive ecosystem.

To support the additional capacity and regain market share, Hyundai plans to introduce 26 new models, including four EVs by 2029. It is also preparing to introduce hybrid models, with a target of making 50 per cent of its portfolio sustainable by 2030.

“Today, you saw the capacity addition. As you know, we are going to launch 26 models to match this capacity so that we can get back the market share as well,” said Tarun Garg, managing director (MD) and CEO of HMIL.

Localisation is another key part of Hyundai's strategy to improve competitiveness. The company aims to raise localisation to 92 per cent from 83 per cent currently, with Maharashtra expected to play an important role in strengthening supplier base.

Hyundai committed to investing ₹11,000 crore in Maharashtra, of which ₹7,000 crore has already been invested, with another ₹4,000 crore planned by 2030, Garg said.

The Pune plant is also expected to strengthen Hyundai's export business. Exports account for 24 per cent of the company's production, compared with around 20 per cent five years ago, and Hyundai aims to raise the share to 30 per cent.

At the inauguration, HMIL also announced cumulative exports of four million passenger vehicles from India since 1999, becoming the first automobile manufacturer in the country to achieve the milestone.

Muñoz said India had overtaken South Korea to become Hyundai's second-largest market by volume after the United States this year.

Welcoming the expansion plan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the investment would strengthen the state’s manufacturing ecosystem and support employment generation.

“Hyundai's continued investments in advanced manufacturing technologies, innovation, localisation and skill development will contribute significantly to economic growth, employment generation and development of a robust automotive ecosystem in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. “We welcome Hyundai's long-term commitment to the state and the nation. The Government of Maharashtra shall extend our full support to Hyundai's future growth journey,” he added.

Hyundai’s supplier ecosystem has separately invested nearly ₹4,600 crore in the state. The company said 55 supplier partners operate in Pune, with nearly half of its sourcing network located within a 50-km radius of the plant. The wider Tier-I and III supplier ecosystem has generated more than 18,000 employment opportunities in Maharashtra.

The all-new Hyundai Venue will be manufactured exclusively at the Pune facility, with plans to expand exports of the model to more than 35 countries.

Muñoz said the company would move faster in introducing products and strengthening its market position but declined to specify a market-share target.

Beyond vehicle manufacturing, the group's investment plans include supplier development, advanced technology, future mobility services, EV charging infrastructure and end-of-life vehicle recycling. The strategy is aimed at strengthening India's position as a manufacturing and export hub while expanding its role in Hyundai Motor Group's global technology and innovation operations.