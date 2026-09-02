Hyundai expects 8-10% H2 sales growth, aims to outpace PV industry

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) was expecting its domestic sales to grow 8-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the second half of 2026-27 (FY27), significantly faster than the 5-6 per cent YoY growth that its managing director and chief executive officer Tarun Garg was expecting for the overall passenger vehicle (PV) industry, as the automaker was preparing to launch two new models in high-demand segments.

Garg — in an interview with Business Standard on the sidelines of the 66th annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) — stated that he was expecting the industry to post 18-20 per cent growth in the first half of FY27, mainly because the comparable period last year had a very low base.

He cautioned that the H1 growth number for the PV industry would be misleading, as sales were weak in the April-September period last year. It was on September 22, 2025, that the government announced sizeable GST rate cuts, which accelerated demand for PVs.

Since there was a boom in sales in the second half of the last financial year, the high base will ensure that volume sales growth (in percentage terms) in H2 of the current financial year would remain in the 5-6 per cent range, he explained.

The PV industry's high growth in H1 will be averaged out by the comparatively slower growth expected in H2. However, for the full FY27, the auto industry's volume sales growth would come to about 10-11 per cent YoY, he elaborated. HMIL was expecting its own sales growth to be in the 10-11 per cent range too for the entire FY27.

Hyundai has already recorded around 12-12.5 per cent growth in domestic sales during April-August, according to Garg. The company was expecting to sustain this momentum in the second half.

Garg's optimism comes from the timing of Hyundai's new model cycle. The company will launch a new mid-size SUV during the festive season and a dedicated electric vehicle in the sub-four-metre segment. Both are segments that Hyundai sees as having high growth potential, allowing it to grow faster than the overall market even when industry growth moderates.

The company is also expecting a strong festive season. Garg said Hyundai could see 10-15 per cent sequential growth during the period, while YoY growth could come close to double digits. Sequential growth compares sales with the immediately preceding period.

Hyundai's existing portfolio was also showing broad-based improvement. Between April and August, Aura's YoY sales grew 13 per cent, Exter 38 per cent, Venue 49 per cent, i20 about 30 per cent and Grand i10 Nios about 6 per cent. Garg said Exter and Venue were recording the strongest growth among Hyundai's models.

The shift towards SUVs remained a major factor shaping the market. Garg said hatchbacks were also recovering, but SUV growth remained faster. In the Rs 6-8 lakh price range, customers increasingly want a higher seating position, greater ground clearance and features such as a sunroof, making micro-SUVs and entry-level SUVs more attractive than traditional hatchbacks.

Rural demand is another source of strength for Hyundai. Rural markets accounted for 25.9 per cent of Hyundai's sales in the first quarter of the current financial year, up from 22.6 per cent in the same period last year.

Garg said weaker monsoon conditions and delayed kharif sowing, or the planting of crops during the monsoon season, have not yet affected Hyundai's rural demand. The company was continuing to expand its rural network, with six out of every 10 new outlets being added in rural areas.

On production, Hyundai was bringing forward the third shift at its Pune plant by two years. Instead of starting in 2028, the third shift will begin from October 1 this year. At Chennai, capacity utilisation had fallen to 70-75 per cent after some production shifted to Pune, but Garg expected it to return to around 90 per cent.

Hyundai currently has production capacity of 994,000 vehicles, comprising 824,000 units at Chennai and 170,000 at Pune. Another 80,000 units are planned for 2028 and 70,000 units for 2030. Garg said the additional capacity would allow Hyundai to respond quickly if demand rises.

The upcoming EV will also be PLI-compliant from day one. PLI, or production-linked incentive, is a government scheme that rewards eligible manufacturers for meeting specified production and investment conditions. Garg said Hyundai's new EV is being developed specifically for India and will use technology, artificial intelligence and features aimed at improving the customer experience.

The new mid-size SUV, meanwhile, will be positioned away from the Creta to limit the risk of one Hyundai model taking sales from another. Garg said the company sees an opportunity in the 3.995-4.4-metre length segment, where it can attract customers looking for technology and greater interaction with their vehicles.

Hyundai is also maintaining its 8-10 per cent export growth guidance for FY27 despite logistics disruptions in the Middle East. Garg said demand remains strong, with pent-up demand in the region, while Central and South American markets have grown faster as Hyundai focused more on those markets during the disruption.