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Hyundai expects production recovery by June 22 after supplier plant fire

The company expects Chennai Plant 1 to regain its production pace by June 15, with full normalisation of production activities across facilities projected by June 22

Hyundai

The disruption remains largely confined to Chennai Plant 1, while operations at the company's Pune plant and Chennai Plant 2 have continued with minimal impact (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it expects all production operations to return to normal by June 22, following a temporary disruption caused by a fire at the manufacturing facility of its supplier Mobis India Ltd.

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, the automaker said it is taking necessary measures to restore normal production levels, including sourcing automotive components from alternate locations to mitigate the impact of the incident.

The disruption remains largely confined to Chennai Plant 1, while operations at the company's Pune plant and Chennai Plant 2 have continued with minimal impact, Hyundai said.

The company expects Chennai Plant 1 to regain its production pace by June 15, with full normalisation of production activities across facilities projected by June 22.

 

"The temporary production disruption is confined primarily to Chennai Plant 1 of the company. This facility is also expected to regain its production pace by June 15, 2026, and all production operations are projected to return to normal by June 22, 2026," Hyundai Motor India stated.

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The automaker added that it is still assessing the overall operational impact of the fire at Mobis India.

However, the company said it expects most of the production losses resulting from the disruption to be recovered during the next quarter.

Hyundai Motor India also sought to reassure investors and customers that retail sales are unlikely to be affected in the near term.

"We do not expect any noteworthy impact on our retail sales in June 2026 since we have adequate inventory in our network," the company said in the filing. The update follows Hyundai's June 1 disclosure regarding the fire incident at Mobis India, a key supplier, which had temporarily disrupted production at some of its manufacturing operations.

In a regulatory filing, the company had informed regarding the fire incident at one of the manufacturing facilities of its supplier, Mobis India Ltd (Mobis), at Irrungattukottai, Kancheepuram District of Tamil Nadu, in the late afternoon of May 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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