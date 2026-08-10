Hyundai eyes 1 mn connected-car sales by 2027 amid rising tech adoption

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday announced that it was targeting cumulative sales of 1 million "connected cars" by 2027, up from more than 0.8 million currently, and aims to cross 2 million by 2030 as adoption of connected vehicle technology has been increasing in India.

Connected cars are vehicles equipped with internet-linked technology that allows them to communicate with drivers, mobile devices and external systems.

Hyundai’s Bluelink platform offers more than 70 features, including remote vehicle monitoring, vehicle health diagnostics, location tracking, digital key and emergency assistance. It also supports more than 450 artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice commands across five languages, the company said in a press release.

Connected vehicle penetration across Hyundai’s portfolio has increased five-fold since the launch of Bluelink in 2019, rising from 4 per cent that year to 20 per cent in 2026.

The company said adoption has been supported by increasing customer demand for safety, convenience and an improved vehicle ownership experience.

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are vehicles whose functions can be enhanced or updated through software. Hyundai introduced controller over-the-air (OTA) update capability with its Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) technology in 2025, allowing software updates to be delivered remotely.

The company said its upcoming mass-market electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) will offer next-generation connected-car technology as standard across all variants. Hyundai said this would strengthen the convergence of electric and connected mobility.

Since introducing Bluelink with the Venue in 2019, Hyundai has expanded its connected technology through OTA map updates, next-generation audio-video-navigation and telematics technology, and ccNC.

Hyundai said Bluelink has assisted more than 0.5 million motorists through SOS and roadside assistance services, supported around 15,000 crash-notification interventions and helped law-enforcement agencies in vehicle tracing and recovery efforts.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “The growing adoption of connected vehicles reflects the evolving expectations of customers and the increasing role of technology in shaping mobility. As we move towards our goal of 1 million connected car sales by 2027, we remain focused on advancing software-defined mobility and expanding connected technologies across our portfolio.”