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Hyundai Motor India targets 20% women executives in workforce by 2030

About 45 per cent of the management trainees and engineer trainees recruited by HMIL in 2026 are women, HMIL stated in a press release

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(Photo: Bloomberg)

Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

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Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday set a target to increase women’s representation in its executive workforce to 20 per cent by 2030, from more than 8 per cent currently. The company currently has more than 4,000 executives.
 
The target comes as the South Korean automaker sees rising participation of women across manufacturing, engineering, research and development (R&D), sales, service, corporate functions and leadership roles.
 
About 45 per cent of the management trainees and engineer trainees recruited by HMIL in 2026 are women, HMIL stated in a press release. The numbers point to changing hiring trends and form part of its efforts to build a broader pipeline of women employees, it added.
 
 
Certain auto companies have also been announcing measures to increase women’s participation in their workforce. Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in August 2024, said it was targeting 30 per cent women’s representation by 2030, with women accounting for more than 450 of its roughly 6,000 employees at the time.
 
JSW MG Motor India, meanwhile, said in September 2025 that women accounted for more than 41 per cent of its overall workforce, including 80 per cent of the workforce at its battery assembly shop in Halol, Gujarat.

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Women at HMIL recorded a 23 per cent promotion or elevation rate in financial year 2025-26, the company stated on Monday. It added that women employees have increased access to learning, development and leadership opportunities as part of its efforts to support career progression.
 
HMIL has also put in place crèche facilities at manufacturing plants, wellness and relaxation rooms, and measures aimed at improving safety, mobility and workplace support. Its initiatives also include preventive health programmes, women’s health awareness, cancer screening and stress management.
 
HMIL on Monday said its hiring measures include gender-balanced recruitment, wider engagement with college campuses and competency-based assessments, where candidates are evaluated on their skills and capabilities.
 
“At HMIL, we believe that bringing together people with diverse experiences, perspectives and capabilities helps create stronger teams, drive innovation and build a more resilient organization,” Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer of HMIL, said.
 
“Our commitment to achieving 20 per cent women representation in executive workforce by 2030 reflects our focus on expanding opportunities, strengthening our talent pipeline and creating an environment where every individual can realise their full potential,” he added.
 

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Topics : Hyundai Motor India workforce women empowerment

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 4:11 PM IST