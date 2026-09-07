Hyundai Motor India targets 20% women in executive workforce by 2030

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it is targeting increasing women's representation in its executive workforce to 20 per cent by 2030 as part of its efforts to build a diverse and future-ready talent pipeline.

Women currently constitute more than 8 per cent of Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL) total executive workforce of over 4,000 employees, the company said in a statement.

At the same time, about 45 per cent of young talent (Management Trainees & Engineer Trainees) recruited in 2026 are women, underscoring changing talent trends, it added.

"Our commitment to achieving 20 per cent women representation in the executive workforce by 2030 reflects our focus on expanding opportunities, strengthening our talent pipeline and creating an environment where every individual can realise their full potential," HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said.

As the talent landscape continues to evolve, he further said,"We are encouraged by the increasing participation of talented women professionals across industries and look forward to enabling their growth across all areas of our business." HMIL said it has implemented a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) framework designed to attract, develop and retain talent while supporting career progression and leadership development as part of the long-term workforce strategy.

As India's automotive and mobility sectors continue to transform through advanced manufacturing, digitalisation and evolving customer expectations, workforce diversity is becoming an increasingly important contributor to innovation, problem-solving and organizational resilience, the company said.

HMIL believes that attracting talent from a broad spectrum of backgrounds enhances competitiveness and supports sustainable business growth, it added.