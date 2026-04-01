Hyundai Motor India total sales rise 2.5% to 69,004 units in March

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 2.5 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 69,004 units in March 2026.

March 2026 sales comprised domestic sales of 55,064 units -- the highest-ever domestic for any March month with 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth, and exports of 13,940 units, Hyundai Motor India LTd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company achieved total sales of 2,08,275 units in the January to March 2026 period, a growth of 8.7 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

This includes domestic Q4 sales of 1,66,578 units, up 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y, the company's highest-ever quarterly tally for domestic sales since inception, it said.

In Q4 export contribution stood at 41,697 units, a growth of 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y, the company added.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said, "Continuing the momentum gained in 2026, we have achieved the highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 1,66,578 units in Q4 FY2025-26." The company remains confident of sustaining the pace with upcoming product interventions like recently upgraded Hyundai Verna and Exter, he added.

On the outlook, Garg said, "While we stay mindful of the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties, Hyundai Motor India limited is well-prepared for a strong FY2026-27, delivering aspirational, connected and innovative products, along with unmatched customer experience and pride of ownership.