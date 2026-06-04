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Hyundai sees Tamil Nadu as flagship EV hub; plans to strengthen ecosystem

HMIL plans to deepen localisation, boost procurement from Tamil Nadu suppliers, create 2,000 jobs and roll out two new models, including its first mass-market EV

The state government and HMIL also jointly announced an exclusive skill-development collaboration to enhance the global employability of Tamil Nadu's youth

The state government and HMIL also jointly announced an exclusive skill-development collaboration to enhance the global employability of Tamil Nadu's youth

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

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Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday said it is targeting to make Tamil Nadu its 'flagship EV hub for India' by further strengthening localisation and the supply-chain ecosystem, adding to its existing plans.
 
The company aims to enhance purchasing value from Tamil Nadu-based suppliers by approximately ₹4,000 crore, which is expected to create around 2,000 additional jobs in the state over the next five to six years. HMIL reaffirmed its continued investment of over ₹26,000 crore in Tamil Nadu during 2023-2032, which is part of the ₹45,000 crore investment announced by the company. The company will roll out two new models from the Chennai facility, including its first mass-market dedicated EV, this year.
 
 
The state government and HMIL also jointly announced an exclusive skill-development collaboration to enhance the global employability of Tamil Nadu's youth. This initiative will commence operations in December 2027.
 
"HMIL's initiatives will strengthen Tamil Nadu's leadership in sustainable mobility and automotive excellence, while also accelerating skill development to foster a future-ready workforce. We will roll out two new models from the Chennai facility, including our first mass-market dedicated EV within this year, marking a significant step towards accelerating EV adoption and building a strong EV ecosystem," said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer, HMIL.
 
The localisation drive is part of a long-term plan by the company to enhance localisation across both EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturing operations. It plans to increase localisation levels from the current 82 per cent to 90 per cent over the next five to six years. These efforts will significantly strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities while reducing dependence on imports.

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HMIL has already established Tamil Nadu's first battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains and is actively localising power electronics and other key components, contributing to the state's ambition of becoming a leading EV manufacturing hub.
 
"Alongside advancing EV localisation, we are equally focused on developing a future-ready skilled workforce, enabling talent to support future automotive technologies. A true testimony to 'Born in Tamil Nadu, Made for the World', HMIL has so far exported over 3.9 million vehicles made in Tamil Nadu to more than 150 countries, a shining example of how world-class manufacturing in the state is driving India's journey towards becoming a global automotive powerhouse," he added.
 
HMIL has established a DC fast EV-charging ecosystem in Tamil Nadu with 39 stations and 78 charging points, strengthening customer confidence and accelerating EV adoption. Backed by a strategically distributed network of high-capacity chargers across key urban and transit corridors, HMIL is well-positioned to further expand coverage across all major cities and highways over the next two to three years, in line with its plans to broaden affordable EV offerings in India.
 
Skill development partnership
 
HMIL announced a strategic enhancement of its collaboration with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) to improve the global employability of the state's youth. With a vision to position Tamil Nadu as a leading source of skilled manufacturing talent, HMIL aims to create employment opportunities not only within the state but also across India and global markets by exposing youth to next-generation skills such as advanced training in EVs, hydrogen mobility, robotics, automation, AI-enabled manufacturing and smart manufacturing technologies.
 
GoTN has assured that it will actively partner with HMIL for the operational success of this initiative by facilitating partnerships with ITIs, polytechnics, engineering colleges and skill-development institutions across Tamil Nadu. The HMIL-GoTN collaboration will also focus on imparting workplace communication skills, including language skills, to youth, enabling greater mobility in employment opportunities. This initiative recognises that Tamil Nadu's greatest strength is its talented youth, and HMIL aims to harness this talent pool in partnership with the GoTN.
 
"With this, HMIL remains committed to expanding its presence in the state. This investment will support long-term industrial growth, strengthen the innovation ecosystem, advance sustainability goals and generate significant employment opportunities, further reinforcing Tamil Nadu's position as a global automotive and mobility hub," the company said in a statement.
 

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Topics : Hyundai Motors Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

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