IBBI pushes transparency as CoC decisions in bankruptcy cases draw scrutiny

In December 2024, the top court in its order on Jet Airways’ liquidation called the case an “eye opener” that had brought to light the deficiencies in the IBC. The SC laid into the role of all stakeholders, including creditors, applicants and adjudicating authority in the insolvency process; in particular, it suggested the need for better enforcement of the code of conduct for the Committee of Creditors.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) had by then already brought in self-regulating guidelines for the CoC following a Delhi High Court in February 2024. However, it was felt that this was not an adequate enough measure, with the SC suggesting that the regulator explore the possibilities of better enforcement of the standards through an independent mechanism of an oversight committee instead of making them self-regulatory.

More recently, the IBBI may not have come up with a fresh code of conduct but has taken important steps to increase transparency and accountability of the CoC in the insolvency resolution process.

“The IBC gave enormous power to financial creditors but very little guidance on how that power should be exercised. By proposing mandatory documentation of deliberations, the regulator is indirectly pushing lenders toward a more disciplined and accountable decision-making process,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

Many things that would earlier have been taken for granted are now being proposed to be made mandatory in the regulations for the CoC. In a discussion paper, the IBBI has suggested that the CoC should record its deliberations on the expected recovery for creditors in comparison with the fair value and liquidation value.

The CoC, the IBBI added, should also record whether the market discovery undertaken during the corporate insolvency resolution process was adequate and wherever applicable mechanisms such as challenge mechanism or re-invitation of plans were put to use.

These measures are expected to bring transparency to a process that has often been treated as a closed-door commercial discussion where the minutes only recorded the final decision, not how it was reached.

“Such records can also help reduce disputes or litigation later, as stakeholders, including unsuccessful bidders can see that the process followed was fair, competitive, and compliant with regulatory expectations,” said Zeeshan Farooqui, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

The IBBI has also proposed excluding related operational creditors from taking part in the CoC.

A CoC in the IBC comprises financial creditors in insolvency cases and can also include operational creditors with limited participation and voting rights.

The insolvency regulator in the past has raised issues concerning the conduct of the CoC in the corporate insolvency resolution process.

For instance, in the matter of Andhra Bank versus Sterling Biotech Ltd. and Ors., absconding and section 29A (wilful defaulters) ineligible promoters attempted to take over the company in the guise of OneTime Settlement with the approval of 90.32 per cent vote share of the CoC. The NCLT observed: “This also raises doubt about the functionality of the CoC. Such an act of CoC can never be treated as an act of commercial wisdom.”

“While the IBC does not formally prescribe a code of conduct for CoC, the recent proposals by IBBI do appear to move in that direction, albeit in a subtle manner,” said Raunak Dhillon, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The Board has proposed to clarify the role of the CoC in terms of delayed claims in the proposed amendments. It has said that all delayed claims found acceptable by the resolution professional shall be placed before the Adjudicating Authority, within one week of receipt of such claims, and before the CoC only for its recommendation regarding their treatment in the resolution plan.

More ground to cover

Going beyond the Code of Conduct exercise, industry experts feel that banks' capacity also needs to be improved, ensuring that they adhere to their timelines and have clear accountability for delays caused by creditors themselves.

Chandwani highlighted that many CoC meetings are still attended by bank representatives who do not have real decision-making authority, which delays negotiations. “There is also inconsistency in how lenders approach valuation and haircuts, often driven by internal provisioning pressures rather than the viability of the business. If the system wants stronger outcomes, there needs to be better capacity within banks,” she added.

Many experts say that there is a need for sector-specific guidelines for the CoC. IBC experts said that there is a need for stronger norms on the handling of plans relating to time sensitive industries and situations where delays led to value destruction, so that prolonged processes do not erode the very value the IBC was designed to preserve.

“There remains a broader question about equipping the CoC with clearer guidance on evaluating resolution plans in cases involving real estate projects or other sector-specific complexities, where the interests of thousands of individual creditors must be balanced against those of institutional lenders,” said Himanshu Dubey, partner at S&A Law Offices.