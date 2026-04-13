IBC overhaul aims to cut delays, boost recoveries with creditor-led route

The IBC (Amendment) Act, 2026, which received Presidential approval recently, introduces a creditor-driven insolvency framework and removes key procedural bottlenecks that had slowed down the resolution process over the past few years. The changes, ICRA noted, are aimed at “reducing delays, maximising value for all stakeholders, and improving governance.”

A central benefit of the reform is the introduction of the Creditor-Initiated Insolvency Resolution Process (CIIRP)—an out-of-court mechanism designed for quicker and more cost-effective resolutions. The framework, described as a “creditor-driven… route with a 150-day timeline”, is expected to enable early resolution of stress while minimising business disruption by allowing the existing management to continue operations under oversight.

The push for faster resolution comes at a time when recovery rates have weakened sharply. Realisations dropped to around 20 per cent in the December quarter of FY26, implying significant haircuts of ~80 per cent for lenders, underscoring the urgency for reform.

One of the key positives is the removal of the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) discretionary powers in admitting cases. The law now provides “three exhaustive and self-sufficient conditions for admission” and specifies that “rejection is not possible on any other ground.” Along with a mandated 14-day timeline for admission, this is expected to significantly speed up the initiation of insolvency proceedings.

ICRA said, “Given that there used to be a significant delay in the admission of cases in the NCLT in the past, this is a major positive as the onus will now be on the NCLT to admit the case in a timebound manner.”

Further, the strengthening of information utilities as “primary default proof” is likely to “reduce evidentiary disputes and speed up admissions”, improving overall efficiency in the process. The introduction of penalties for “frivolous or vexatious” filings is also seen as a deterrent against litigation-driven delays.

On the resolution front, the amendments provide flexibility to unlock higher value. By allowing restructuring to include “the sale of one or more… assets”, the framework enables piecemeal resolutions, which could improve recoveries in large and complex cases where whole-company bids are limited.

The introduction of a two-stage approval mechanism is another positive. It “helps preserve the going concern value… by preventing distribution litigation from stalling implementation”, ensuring that operational turnaround is not delayed by disputes among creditors.

The reforms also strengthen the “clean slate” principle, ensuring that once a resolution plan is approved, “past liabilities should not serve as a basis for… proceedings” against the resolved entity. This provides greater certainty to investors and supports business continuity post-resolution.

Governance improvements are also embedded in the changes. Excluding related-party creditors from voting share calculations “boosts the representation of other financial creditors”, while shifting the committee of creditors’ (CoC’s) role in liquidation to supervision enhances accountability and creditor control.

The introduction of group insolvency and cross-border insolvency frameworks is expected to be particularly beneficial for resolving complex cases. These provisions aim at “maximising the value for creditors through coordinated decision-making” and aligning India’s insolvency regime with global practices.

In addition, tighter liquidation timelines and the use of already verified claims from the resolution process are expected to speed up closures and reduce duplication of effort.