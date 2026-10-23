IBM India leases 2.83 lakh sq. ft. at Bagmane tech park in Bengaluru

IBM India Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of US-based global technology major IBM, has leased 283,321 square feet (sq. ft.) in Bagmane Solarium City, a tech park located in Bengaluru's Whitefield-Brookefield micro-market.

According to transaction documents sourced from Propstack, the tech major will begin a fresh lease on February 5, 2026. The deal entails a monthly rental rate of ₹88 per sq. ft., translating to a total monthly rent of ₹2,49,32,248 for the chargeable area. The agreement has a tenure of 10 years, with a security deposit of ₹14.96 crore and a 15 per cent rental escalation every three years.

IBM will lease the ground to third floors of the tech park's Radon Tower from Akruthi Infra-Build Developers Private Limited.

Further, IBM will also pay fit-out rent of around ₹2.98 crore per month for five years, or until March 2031, taking the total fit-out rent to ₹179 crore.

Earlier this year, the company leased 230,000 square feet of office space at Tata Realty and Infrastructure's Intellion Park in Sector 59, Gurugram. The company currently has facilities across major metropolitan cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida.

The deal comes after India's office leasing numbers remained resilient in the first nine months of 2026 (9M CY2026), matching levels recorded during the same period last year, according to a recent report published by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India. Transactions across the eight key markets covered by the report totalled 66.7 million square feet (msf).

Another report by Colliers India showed that office leasing increased 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter from 17.4 msf in the previous quarter, as Bengaluru continued to lead Indian office demand. Leasing in the city stood at 5.2 msf in Q3, up 11 per cent year-on-year.