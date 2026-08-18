ICICI Bank raises fresh $750 million as overseas borrowing accelerates

ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector bank, raised $750 million through a five-year US dollar bond, bringing its total dollar debt fundraising to $2.05 billion in about a month as Indian lenders accelerate overseas borrowing ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) early closure of its concessional foreign-currency swap window for FCNR(B) deposits.

The latest issue, through the bank’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit, was priced at a spread of 105 basis points over the five-year US Treasury yield, compared with initial guidance of 130 basis points.

The notes carry a coupon of 5.417 per cent and mature on August 21, 2031.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including lending and investment activities.

The latest fundraising is ICICI Bank’s third dollar debt transaction in about a month and puts it at the top among Indian lenders in terms of dollar debt raised since the RBI announced the concessional swap window in early June.

ICICI Bank had raised $1 billion through a five-year dollar bond in July at a coupon of 5.46 per cent and a spread of 100 basis points over US Treasuries. It was the bank’s first public dollar bond issue in nearly nine years and, at the time, the largest single-tranche dollar bond issuance by an Indian issuer in 2026.

Earlier this month, the lender raised another $300 million through a reissue of the July bonds at a yield of 5.352 per cent.

ICICI Bank is also in talks with foreign lenders to raise a $1.45 billion loan, according to reports.

ICICI Bank’s latest notes are senior, unsecured and fixed-rate securities issued under its $7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme through a 144A/Regulation S offering.

The notes are proposed to be listed on the Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange IFSC, the Debt Securities Market of NSE IFSC and the Singapore Exchange.

According to Bloomberg, ICICI Bank’s $750 million fundraising through US dollar-denominated debt has taken the total debt raised by Indian lenders in 2026 so far to $8.85 billion.

The figure has already topped the previous full-year record of $7.92 billion in 2019 and could rise further.

Earlier this month, State Bank of India (SBI) raised $750 million through five-year US dollar-denominated bonds at a spread of 88 basis points over US Treasuries.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) raised a total of $700 million through three-year and five-year bonds sold to foreign investors, marking its first overseas bond issue in more than seven years.

The bank raised $400 million through the three-year bond, which was priced at 90 basis points over the three-year US Treasury yield, tighter than the initial price guidance of 120 basis points over Treasuries.