ICICI Bank to prioritise stable liability base to support growth: Report

For ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, liabilities will be a key focus area going forward, with an emphasis on building a more stable liability base, while remaining open to selectively accessing wholesale funding, including certificates of deposit (CDs) and other wholesale deposits, to support growth, Motilal Oswal said in a report following interaction with the bank’s management.

The bank reported deposit growth of 9.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY26, with current account savings account (CASA) at 40–41 per cent.

“ICICI Bank continues to strengthen its liability franchise through diversified sourcing engines, including salary accounts, transaction banking, digital channels, and continued branch expansion (7,350+ branches). The bank has also been running targeted campaigns on senior citizen deposits to support liability mobilisation,” the report said, adding that overall strong customer engagement and distribution-led sourcing should support healthy deposit growth for the bank, with ~15 per cent CAGR expected over FY26–28.

Additionally, the bank has highlighted that the deposit franchise can become more ‘corporatised’ over time, given the increasing competition in retail deposits, though it will continue to maintain a strong handle on overall cost and funding granularity.

The bank reported loan growth of 11.5 per cent YoY in Q3FY26, led by strong momentum in business banking and a pickup in secured retail and corporate segments.

According to the report, the bank’s management has highlighted that demand across key ecosystems is improving, with corporate activity gradually recovering and acting as an incremental growth lever. Additionally, secured retail segments continue to see steady traction, while the bank will remain calibrated in unsecured retail growth. Business banking and SME will continue to be key growth drivers, with high-teen growth visibility led by granular, distribution-led expansion.

“With improving enquiry pipelines and a more broad-based recovery in demand, ICICI Bank expects growth momentum to sustain. We estimate the loan book to expand at a 16 per cent CAGR over FY26–28,” the report stated.

Net interest margin (NIM) of the bank in Q3FY26 stood at 4.3 per cent and will remain broadly at the same level in Q4, supported by a positive bias in unsecured lending, partly offset by slower CASA growth for both the bank and the industry.

“While the benefit of deposit repricing has largely played out, management expects margins to remain broadly range-bound in the near term, with residual term-deposit repricing helping offset the pressure on loan yields from the December 2025 repo rate cut. With the near-term rate environment being stable and ~56 per cent of the loan book linked to external benchmarks, yields are expected to remain stable,” the report said, adding that the bank’s calibrated growth, strong liability profile, and risk-adjusted pricing should help sustain margins in a tight band, with NIMs expected to remain around ~4.3–4.4 per cent over the medium term.

Additionally, the bank has highlighted that it is working to align the impacted agri portfolio with priority sector lending (PSL) requirements, which could drive some write-back of the one-time provisions of Rs 1,280 crore in H1FY27.