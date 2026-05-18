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ICICI Bank to retain majority stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Bank reaffirmed its long-term commitment to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance after Prudential plc announced plans to reduce its stake below 10 per cent

ICICI Bank

At present, ICICI Bank holds a 50.89 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, while Prudential plc owns nearly 22 per cent (Photo: Bloomberg)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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ICICI Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, said on Monday that it intends to retain majority ownership in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the life insurer.
 
“We intend to retain our majority shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ensuring our long-term commitment,” the bank said in an exchange filing.
 
The statement follows Prudential plc — ICICI Bank’s joint venture partner in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance — announcing on Sunday that it plans to reduce its stake in the listed insurer to below 10 per cent after acquiring a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance. Current regulations do not permit an entity to hold more than a 10 per cent stake in multiple insurance companies.
 
 
At present, ICICI Bank holds a 50.89 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, while Prudential plc owns nearly 22 per cent.
 
Sources indicated that ICICI Bank is likely to acquire around a 2 per cent stake from Prudential plc, taking its holding above 51 per cent and strengthening its position as the majority shareholder. Prudential, meanwhile, is expected to offload around 10 per cent of its remaining stake through block deals, primarily to mutual funds.

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However, sources said Prudential plc and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are likely to seek 12-18 months from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to complete the stake divestment process.
 
Prudential plc did not respond to an email seeking comment.
 
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance fell as much as 10 per cent in early trade on Monday before recovering some losses. The stock eventually closed 3.64 per cent lower on the BSE at ₹515.75.
 

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Topics : IRDAI ICICI Bank ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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