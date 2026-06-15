ICICI Lombard urges higher health cover citing rising healthcare costs

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has urged its customers and agents to opt for a higher sum insured for adequate protection amid rising healthcare costs.

“Given the rising cost of healthcare and the inflationary nature of treatment costs, we have urged customers and our channel partners to opt for a higher sum insured in order to provide adequate protection and health insurance coverage for our customers,” the insurer said in response to a Business Standard query on whether the company had decided not to pay commission to agents on the renewal of health insurance policies with a sum insured below ₹ 10 lakh.

“While we urge and advise customers and agents to opt for a higher coverage amount, the decision on the final sum insured rests entirely with the customers,” ICICI Lombard said.

The insurer said it had not issued any statement or communication centrally with respect to agent commissions or payouts. “The communication highlighted in the LinkedIn post and the screenshot of the message is incomplete, factually inaccurate and quoted out of context.”

According to an internal communication, a company official wrote that no renewal payout would be applicable on health insurance renewal policies with a sum insured below ₹ 10 lakh.

The insurer emphasised that its commission structures are in accordance with, and compliant with, guidelines stipulated by the regulator and compensate agents for their efforts through commission structures that ensure fairness, transparency, compliance and efficiency in the distribution process.

“We thereby compensate their efforts through commission structures that ensure fairness, transparency, compliance and efficiency in the distribution process,” the company added.