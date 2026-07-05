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ICICI Pru Life seeks investor status for Prudential after Bharti Life deal

ICICI Prudential Life will seek IRDAI approval to reclassify Prudential as an investor after the UK insurer agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

The insurer said in a stock exchange filing that its two promoters — Prudential and ICICI Bank — signed a letter of undertaking on 4 July to address any potential conflict of interest arising from Prudential's proposed acquisition of Bharti Life

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said on Sunday it will seek regulatory approval to reclassify Prudential Corporation Holdings from a promoter to an investor after the foreign insurer agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance.
 
The insurer said in a stock exchange filing that its two promoters — Prudential and ICICI Bank — signed a letter of undertaking on 4 July to address any potential conflict of interest arising from Prudential's proposed acquisition of Bharti Life.
 
"The company will be applying to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for reclassification of Prudential from 'promoter' to 'investor' under IRDAI laws," the filing said.
 
 
As part of the undertaking, Prudential will abstain from voting on special resolutions at ICICI Prudential Life unless they adversely affect its rights or interests. It will also arrange for its nominee director to resign from the board once the company approves the reclassification application and will not nominate another director until the process is completed.
 
Once the reclassification takes effect, ICICI Bank will support the appointment of one Prudential-nominated director, provided Prudential continues to hold at least a 10 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life and is neither a promoter nor a holder of more than 10 per cent in another Indian life insurer.

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The filing also said that if the company decides to remove "Prudential" from its name following the reclassification, "Prudential will undertake necessary steps to support the company," including coordinating the transition and the limited use of the Prudential brand name and the iciciprulife.com domain.
 
Prudential signed definitive agreements in May to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance, subject to regulatory approvals.
 
As of 30 June, ICICI Bank held a 50.84 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life, while Prudential owned 21.89 per cent. The insurer said it was not a party to the undertaking signed by its two promoters.
   

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Topics : ICICI Prudential ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICICI Bank

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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