IDBI Bank-Fairfax deal: What RBI rules say on foreign ownership and control

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to acquire a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the deal on Wednesday, though regulatory approvals and other formalities remain.

While India allows substantial foreign investment in private sector banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates who can own them, how much voting power shareholders can exercise and how much equity promoters can retain over time.

How can a foreign company own an Indian bank?

According to the Department of Financial Services, foreign direct investment (FDI) in private sector banks is permitted up to 49 per cent through the automatic route. Investment beyond 49 per cent and up to 74 per cent requires government approval. FDI in public sector banks is capped at 20 per cent through the government approval route.

IDBI Bank, which was formerly a public sector bank, became a private sector bank after the RBI reclassified it following LIC's acquisition of a controlling stake in 2019. The Fairfax transaction is therefore being structured under the framework applicable to private sector banks, rather than the 20 per cent FDI ceiling for public sector banks.

The 74 per cent FDI limit does not give foreign investors an automatic right to buy into a bank. Major shareholders must meet the RBI’s fit-and-proper criteria under which RBI assesses several factors including reputation, financial soundness among other things and obtain the necessary approvals.

Fairfax's proposed 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank falls within the 74 per cent FDI ceiling for private sector banks. The CCEA has approved the sale. But it exceeds the 49 per cent threshold for the automatic route, so the transaction must meet the RBI's requirements.

Infographic created using ChatGPT The government and LIC are expected to retain 15 per cent and 19 per cent stakes, respectively, after the sale, but both will withdraw their board nominees.

What do the RBI's ownership rules say?

The RBI's ownership rules aim to ensure that major bank shareholders are financially sound, have a credible source of funds and can be effectively regulated. Its January 2023 Master Direction on the acquisition and holding of shares or voting rights in banking companies sets out the applicable framework.

Under Section 12B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, major shareholders need prior RBI approval. The regulator examines their financial strength, business record, source of funds and corporate structure, including the ultimate owner and any connected entities that could influence the bank.

The rules distinguish between equity ownership, voting rights and control. Equity determines an investor's economic interest in a bank, while voting rights determine how it can vote on shareholder decisions. Control also depends on the ability to influence the board, management and strategy.

In IDBI Bank's case, Fairfax will initially acquire 60.72 per cent of the equity, but it must reduce its equity holding to 26 per cent within 15 years, under the prescribed promoter ownership framework. The 26 per cent long-term promoter holding limit follows the RBI's 2020 Internal Working Group recommendation, which proposed a 15-year period for dilution, subject to regulatory oversight.

Infographic created using ChatGPT Fairfax's proposed acquisition of IDBI Bank raises an additional regulatory question about its interest because it already has a substantial interest in CSB Bank. Fairfax will need to resolve the overlap in line with the regulatory conditions.

Why is Fairfax's voting power capped at 26 per cent?

The Fairfax's voting rights will be capped at 26 per cent despite acquiring a 60.72 per cent equity right in IDBI Bank, in line with the Banking Regulation Act.

Voting rights determine how many votes a shareholder can exercise on matters put to a shareholder vote. Equity ownership, by contrast, determines the shareholder's economic interest in the company, including its share of profits and the value of its investment.

The purpose is to prevent a single investor from exercising unrestricted voting power over a bank simply because it has accumulated a large shareholding. This is important because, banks are not ordinary commercial companies. The RBI's 2020 Internal Working Group on ownership guidelines described banking as a sector with significant social and economic consequences, which justifies close regulation of ownership, control and licensing.

The 26 per cent voting-rights cap and the 15-year equity dilution requirement address different aspects of ownership. The deal shows that India permits majority foreign ownership of a private sector bank, but not unrestricted voting power.