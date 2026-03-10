IDFC First Bank pays ₹645 crore to settle fraud claims with Haryana govt

IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said it has paid ₹645 crore to clients linked to a suspected fraud at one of its Chandigarh branches, which is ₹55 crore higher than its earlier estimate.

The bank had initially estimated the principal amount involved in the incident at ₹590 crore. However, after receiving claims from affected clients, it paid a net principal amount of ₹645 crore, according to the bank's BSE filing.

"We would like to confirm that these claims pertain to the same incident and are linked to the same branch and not a new incident. There are no other pending claims," it added.

The lender also said it would "continue to pursue actions against the perpetrators to recover our dues".

Last month, the bank had reported a suspected fraud of about ₹590 crore involving some of its employees and others in accounts linked to the Government of Haryana. The lender informed the banking regulator and filed a police complaint.

According to the earlier filing, the issue related to a specific set of government-linked accounts handled at the Chandigarh branch. The bank said that prima facie unauthorised and fraudulent activities were carried out by certain employees at the branch in connection with some Haryana government accounts, potentially involving other individuals or counterparties.

According to the bank, a state government department had requested the closure of its accounts and the transfer of balances to another bank. During this process, the lender found discrepancies between the reported amounts and actual balances.