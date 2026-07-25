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Home / Companies / News / IDFC First Bank Q1FY27: Net profit rises 132% Y-o-Y to ₹1,075 crore

IDFC First Bank Q1FY27: Net profit rises 132% Y-o-Y to ₹1,075 crore

The bank further said its loans and advances increased to ₹3,05,370 crore as of June 30, 2026 from ₹2,53,233 crore as of June 30, 2025, a growth of 20.6 per cent

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

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IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,075 crore in April-June period of the current fiscal year, up 132.4 per cent from ₹463 crore in the year-ago period.

Total customer business increased to ₹6,04,776 crore as of June 30, 2026 from ₹5,10,031 crore as of June 30, 2025, a growth of 18.6 per cent, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank further said its loans and advances increased to ₹3,05,370 crore as of June 30, 2026 from ₹2,53,233 crore as of June 30, 2025, a growth of 20.6 per cent.

 

Gross NPA of the bank improved to 1.51 per cent as of June 30, 2026 from 1.97 per cent as of June 30, 2025. Net NPA, too, improved to 0.44 per cent from 0.55 per cent as of June 30, 2025.

Net interest margin of the bank improved to 5.96 per cent during the quarter under review as against 5.71 per cent in the year-ago period.

IDFC First Bank further said it has created a contingency provision of ₹515 crore on a prudent basis for macro-geopolitical uncertainties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IDFC First Bank Q1 results Company News

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

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