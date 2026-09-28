IEX subsidiary Indian Coal Exchange applies for trading licence with CCO

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Coal Exchange Limited, has applied for a licence with the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) to set up a coal trading exchange, marking the company's entry into the coal market.

The Coal Controller Organisation is the regulatory authority for coal exchanges in India. IEX incorporated Indian Coal Exchange on June 1 with an authorised share capital of ₹100 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

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The exchange will facilitate coal trades at designated delivery points, which IEX said will enable price discovery and wider market access.

The new exchange will mark IEX Group's entry into the coal market and expand its presence across the energy value chain. The group currently operates its electricity exchange business and the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), a natural gas trading platform, and also facilitates I-REC issuance in India.

IEX operates a nationwide automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy-saving certificates. The company has been listed on the NSE and BSE since October 2017 and is regulated by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.