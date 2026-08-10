Monday, August 10, 2026 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOGoogle Assistant to shut downGold and Silver PriceJharkhand Student Protest
Home / Companies / News / IFC to invest ₹225 crore in NDR Smart Spaces for warehousing expansion

IFC to invest ₹225 crore in NDR Smart Spaces for warehousing expansion

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Monday announced an equity investment of Rs 225 crore (around USD 23 million) in NDR Smart Spaces.

MF investor

Representative image from file

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Monday announced an equity investment of ₹225 crore (around $23 million) in NDR Smart Spaces.

The investment will support NDR Smart Spaces in developing a pipeline of around 20 million square feet of Grade A warehousing infrastructure across 14 cities, including around 8 million square feet under construction.

NDR Smart Spaces Pvt Ltd is a newly established platform by the NDR group, which is the sponsor of NDR InvIT Trust, dedicated to developing Grade A warehousing and logistics infrastructure across several states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

The portfolio will comprise both dry warehousing and cold storage facilities, with a strategic focus on tier-2/3 cities that have historically been underserved by modern logistics infrastructure, and where quality formal employment in the organised sector remains scarce, the company said.

 

"IFC's investment in NDR Smart Spaces will support Grade A warehouses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that attract manufacturers, create formal employment in communities that have rarely seen it, and connect farmers to markets, reducing the losses that cost them their livelihoods," said Shalabh Tandon, IFC's Regional Head of Operations & Climate and Interim Regional Division Director, South Asia.

Also Read

Rupee

Loan book to cross ₹2 trn milestone in FY27 on firm demand: Hudco CMD

technocraft ventures

Technocraft Ventures IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; gets 2.5x subscription

Sewage treatment

Expedite wastewater treatment projects in cities, panel tells MoHUA

viksit bharat

States can unlock dormant assets to power long-term economic growthpremium

AI Data Centre

AI data centre rush fuels India's next growth wave with infrastructure pushpremium

The World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for India puts private sector-led job creation front and centre, and modern logistics infrastructure is critical to delivering on that promise, he said.

The partnership is expected to create about 1,200 direct jobs per million square feet of warehousing developed, the company said.

Across NDR Smart Spaces' 20 million square foot pipeline, this translates to around 24,000 direct employment opportunities spanning logistics, operations, maintenance, and management roles, including jobs for women, it said.

This project will add 1.5 million square feet of cold storage capacity, directly helping reduce post-harvest losses, support farmers' incomes, and improve the supply of food for consumers, the company said.

"IFC's investment marks a significant milestone in NDR Smart Spaces' growth journey. As India continues to invest in world-class infrastructure, this partnership strengthens our ability to develop high-quality logistics and social infrastructure assets at scale," said Amrutesh Reddy, Director, NDR Smart Spaces.

The company looks forward to leveraging this partnership to accelerate our growth while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Blue cloud softech Solutions

Blue Cloud Softech's US arm signs $150 mn AI infra deal with SpaceX Int'l

Tata Sons

Tata Trusts meets this week ahead of high-stakes AGM over quorum concernspremium

Pushpa Bector

Premiumisation to bolster retail portfolio: Senior DLF executive

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki share price, Nifty Auto, passenger vehicle sales, PV growth, SUV demand, entry-level cars, auto stocks, Kharkhoda plant, market share gains, Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Research, rural demand, El Nino impact, aut

Maruti Suzuki posts record sales, eyes faster path to next million vehiclespremium

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Signature Global eyes low-rise, large-format projects beyond NCR market

Topics : International Finance Corporation IFC logistics sector infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:43 AM IST