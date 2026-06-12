IG Defence bets on drones, AI warfare to build ₹10,000-crore pipeline

The Noida-headquartered strategic systems manufacturer is investing significantly in autonomous strike platforms, AI-enabled warfare systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS), indigenous propulsion technologies, and next-generation battlefield solutions.

According to the company, its growth strategy will be driven by opportunities across the Indian Armed Forces, homeland security agencies, strategic government programmes, and international defence markets.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of IG Defence, said the company has a strong growth pipeline driven by India's requirement for long-range strike drones. "With our KAL platform, we are the only domestic player in the category of drones with a range exceeding 1,000 km. We also see significant opportunities in logistics drones designed for defence applications, particularly for high-altitude operational environments," he said.

From the conflicts in Eastern Europe to the Middle East and West Asia, military planners have witnessed how relatively low-cost autonomous platforms can conduct surveillance, target acquisition, and precision strikes deep inside adversary territory without risking pilots' lives, Bodhisattwa said. KAL could potentially place India among a select group of countries possessing indigenous long-range autonomous strike capabilities, he added.

Founded in Odisha, the company continues to receive regular orders from the Indian Army and successfully closed an order for 5,000 drones last year. Exports will be another major growth driver, as the company is currently discussing the supply of key defence drone platforms with several friendly nations, including those in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Kyrgyzstan.

"Our robust product portfolio aligns not only with domestic requirements but also with growing international demand, giving us confidence in achieving our ₹10,000-crore business pipeline target by FY30. India is also expected to procure drones worth around ₹20,000 crore in the coming years, creating substantial opportunities for indigenous manufacturers like us," he told Business Standard.

The company has already started expanding capacity at its Odisha and Jhansi units to meet future requirements after two of its drone and weapons systems — KAL and JWALA — attracted interest from several countries. KAL is a long-range autonomous deep-strike platform capable of operating beyond 1,000 km. It provides users with extended-range precision engagement capabilities and addresses emerging military requirements.

Another major strategic system, JWALA, is an indigenous missile development programme being undertaken entirely by the private sector. "This programme is significant because missile development in India has traditionally been dominated by government agencies such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)," said Bodhisattwa.

The company is establishing a drone manufacturing hub in Odisha's Ganjam district with an investment of ₹300 crore. The facility will focus on advanced unmanned systems, defence technologies, and export-oriented production. Similarly, the Jhansi facility, being developed in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, will focus on advanced drone manufacturing and research and development (R&D) to support large-scale production of indigenous defence drone systems and next-generation autonomous platforms.

IG Defence has also decided to launch an indigenous micro-jet engine programme, which will focus on building critical propulsion technologies within the country. This will help reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while enabling the next generation of high-performance unmanned systems, loitering munitions, cruise systems, and autonomous aerial platforms. Propulsion technology remains one of the most challenging and strategically sensitive areas of aerospace engineering, with only a handful of countries possessing advanced capabilities in designing and manufacturing military-grade engines.