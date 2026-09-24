IGL looking to acquire stakes in city gas distribution firms: Chairman

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the country's largest compressed natural gas (CNG) distribution company, is exploring the acquisition of stakes in existing city gas distribution (CGD) companies, Chairman Subhankar Sen said, addressing shareholders at the company's 27th Annual General Meeting.

He said IGL is exploring the use of renewable energy to replace conventional grid power and has signed a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for setting up a greenfield solar power plant of 500 megawatt (MW) capacity and has also floated a tender for setting up a 200 MW solar plant in Rajasthan.

"Government’s GOBARdhan initiative can complement the CGD network and contribute to reducing the carbon intensity of the energy mix. As part of backward integration, the company has set up a joint venture company named IGL Genesis Technologies Ltd for meter manufacturing. Recently, commercial production of meters has started," he said.

He said the last financial year presented significant challenges for the global energy sector, with geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, and disruptions in important energy supply routes creating uncertainty in global energy markets, and these developments affected the availability and cost of energy and resulted in greater volatility in gas and other energy prices.

The company set up 70 new CNG stations in 2025-26, taking its total count of CNG stations to 1,024. IGL also added over 3.70 lakh new piped natural gas (PNG) domestic connections.

IGL operates city gas distribution infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehpur, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Hamirpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Banda and parts of Kanpur and Meerut. This network consists of 32,000 km of pipelines.

The company meets the fuel requirements of over 2.1 million vehicles running on CNG through a network of more than 1,000 CNG stations. IGL has connected over three million households in these cities with PNG.