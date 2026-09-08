IGM appoints Nirakar Chand as MD of bullion trading platform BullionX

India Gold Metaverse (IGM) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nirakar Chand as Managing Director of its bullion trading vertical 'BullionX'.

Chand, former CEO of Diamond India Ltd, comes with nearly four decades of experience and a strong understanding of bullion markets and the broader precious metals ecosystem.

In his new role, Chand will drive growth initiatives, industry engagement, and nationwide market development efforts at BullionX, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

BullionX is one of IGM's four core platforms alongside Elanzia, RamMudra and GoldSense.

IGM CEO and Managing Director Lamon Rutten said, "With his vast experience in the bullion market, Chand will be an invaluable addition to the IGM executive team. ...We look forward to his strategic leadership as we build a transformative, world-class market infrastructure.