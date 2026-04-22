Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IHCL completes acquisition of 51% stake in Brij Hospitality for ₹222 cr

IHCL completes acquisition of 51% stake in Brij Hospitality for ₹222 cr

Consequent to the acquisition, Brij has become a subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)

IHCL results, IHCL H2 outlook, Indian Hotels Company, hotel sector FY26, RevPAR growth, room additions IHCL, hospitality demand India, wedding season travel, hotel occupancy India, IHCL target price

The acquisition comprises the purchase from existing shareholders of Brij Hospitality | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company, along with its subsidiaries, has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Brij Hospitality for a total investment of approximately ₹222 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Consequent to the acquisition, Brij has become a subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

In January, the country's largest hospitality player IHCL said it had entered into share subscription and share purchase agreements to acquire around 51 per cent shareholding in Brij Hospitality Private Limited.

"IHCL, along with its step-down subsidiaries, namely ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited, has completed the acquisition of 51 per cent of the share capital in Brij Hospitality Private Limited (Brij), for a total investment of up to ₹222 crore," the filing said on late Tuesday evening.

 

The acquisition comprises the purchase from existing shareholders of Brij, as well as primary investment in it through a combination of compulsorily convertible preference shares and partly paid-up equity shares.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ONGC

Jack-up rigs tender cancelled due to steep price escalation, clarifies ONGC

Amazon

Amazon targeted 32,000 bad actors, seized 15 mn counterfeits in 2025

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Energy signs long-term green ammonia supply deal with Japan's ITOCHU

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI moves SC seeking review of spectrum ruling, cites IBC misreadpremium

| Image Credit: Reuters

NavPrakriti to invest ₹100 crore in Odisha critical minerals facility

Topics : IHCL Tata sons IHCL Indian Hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesQ4 Results TodayInfosys Q4 PreviewRIL Q4 PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Heatwave AlertChatGPT 2.0Tim Cook ResignationTechnology NewsPersonal Finance