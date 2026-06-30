IHCL on track to invest ₹6,000-7,500 cr over next 5 years: Chandrasekaran

Tata group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) will invest ₹6,000-7,500 crore in capex over the next five years, Chairman and Non-Executive Director N Chandrasekaran said at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday. Responding to shareholder questions, Chandrasekaran said the company’s free cash flows remained around ₹1,200 crore every year, allowing it to incur capex of ₹1,000-2,000 crore annually. The Taj Bandstand, the flagship luxury property being built over two acres, spanning 50 floors and 500 rooms near Bandra Fort, will entail capex of ₹2,000 crore. “The company will spend between ₹6,000-7,500 crore over the next five years in terms of capex. That is the commitment we have made,” Chandrasekaran said. India’s largest hotel company clocked operating revenue of ₹9,689 crore, with 69 per cent coming from the Taj brand of hotels, which caters to the luxury segment. Under the company’s Accelerate 2030 plan, a target of ₹15,000 crore in consolidated revenue has been set, along with expansion to 700-plus hotels from the current 630, of which 375 are presently operational. Over the last year, the company has made several acquisitions, including ANK Hotels, Pride Hospitality and Brij Hotels.

Noting that the company was careful with international expansion, Chandrasekaran said its Taj hotel in Frankfurt would open this year. He also said the company would maintain a balance between owned properties and management contracts. Although the latter was the faster way to grow, it came with the challenge of ensuring quality was maintained.

Chandrasekaran added that while foreign tourist arrivals had moderated due to global uncertainties, domestic tourism was growing on the back of a resilient Indian economy.

“The economy continues to navigate a period of uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, evolving trade dynamics, technology disruption, and shifting consumption patterns. Despite all these challenges, economic activity globally has been quite resilient,” he said, pointing to the IMF projection of global growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026 and an outlook of 3.2 per cent for 2027.

“India, particularly, is doing well in this global environment, continuing to be the fastest-growing economy. From a hospitality sector point of view, it is a very compelling market. The sector in India is benefiting from a number of structural drivers and advantages, rising disposable incomes, expanding connectivity, sustained investments in infrastructure, and growing aspirations of people, all of which are supporting the hospitality sector. Domestic tourism during the year continued to grow at a very healthy pace, while foreign tourist arrivals moderated due to all the uncertainties globally,” he added.