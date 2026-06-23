IHG Hotels & Resorts open to ownership, franchise models in India

Sudeep Jain, managing director (MD) for South West Asia, told Business Standard in a video interaction that the India market’s growth would continue to see an uptrend. This comes as more Indians are willing to travel and more so within the country.

Jain said IHG intends to keep to its as­set-light model, but did not rule out other structures if market conditions evolve.

“While we’ve significantly done contracts, no reason why we can’t lift and shift as the market matures,” he said, when asked whether the company could consider owned assets in India.

“As long as that discipline is maintained and there’s a strong business case, I think we will evaluate and potentially do that... I don’t think anything is off the table,” he added.

The company’s India ambition is to reach 400 hotels open, operating and in the pipeline over the next five years, up from its current base.

“In five years, we want to have 400 hotels operational and in the pipeline,” Jain said.

Jain said the company is already seeing strong momentum in signings. “This year, we are already on target to beat the records of last year,” he said, adding that the company could match its full-year (calendar year) performance from last year by the third quarter itself. “I think we hopefully will reach in third quarter what we did for the whole of last year,” he said.

The company recently tied up with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) for five-hotel portfolio, adding close to 1,500 rooms across key airport and commercial destinations in India. The hotels will be developed across Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), strengthening hospitality infrastructure around major aviation and urban growth corridors.

“Airports are more and more becoming destinations with retail, commercial, recreational and leisure activities, so naturally will have a hospitality component. Growth of the economy, air traffic and privatisation of airports accelerated the growth in airports as sought after destinations and new airports are being established across the country. We will continue to apply our disciplined approach and capture opportunity where we can,” Jain said.

The Indian portfolio is seeing a shift in mix, with greater emphasis on luxury and lifestyle hotels even as the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands continue to anchor the company’s mainstream business.

“Globally, I think two-thirds of our portfolio is always what we call the mainstream or essentials portfolio, which is the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express family,” Jain added.

“Historically in India, we were also maybe a little upweighted,” he said, adding that the share may come down as more premium properties are added.