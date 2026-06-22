Monday, June 22, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop 115-key Holiday Inn hotel in Mathura

IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop 115-key Holiday Inn hotel in Mathura

The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2030 and will offer 115 rooms and suites, the global hospitality company said in a statement

IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG currently has 52 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 98 hotels slated to open in the next 3-5 years | Image: Instagram

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Embrassio Hotels & Resorts Private Ltd, the hospitality arm of Vrindara Group, to develop a Holiday Inn property in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2030 and will offer 115 rooms and suites, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

"The signing of Holiday Inn Mathura aligns with our strategy of expanding in high-potential destinations and bringing globally recognised brands to locations where travellers are seeking trusted hospitality experiences," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director South West Asia Sudeep Jain said.

 

IHG currently has 52 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 98 hotels slated to open in the next 3-5 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki to set up advanced manufacturing labs at 5 Gujarat ITIs

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma gets US FTC nod for $250 million acquisition of Lannett

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio IPO may reshape telecom sector, tariffs and satcom playpremium

Mukesh Ambani

From Jio to O2C: Why Ambani still sees energy driving Reliance growthpremium

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespaces.

Mahindra Lifespaces eyes ₹45K cr project launches over next 2 yearspremium

Topics : Indian Hotels Mathura Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM OutcomeGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOVoltas Share PriceCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionEl Nino's Impact on Indian EconomyTechnology NewsPersonal Finance