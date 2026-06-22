IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop 115-key Holiday Inn hotel in Mathura
The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2030 and will offer 115 rooms and suites, the global hospitality company said in a statement
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IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Embrassio Hotels & Resorts Private Ltd, the hospitality arm of Vrindara Group, to develop a Holiday Inn property in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2030 and will offer 115 rooms and suites, the global hospitality company said in a statement.
"The signing of Holiday Inn Mathura aligns with our strategy of expanding in high-potential destinations and bringing globally recognised brands to locations where travellers are seeking trusted hospitality experiences," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director South West Asia Sudeep Jain said.
IHG currently has 52 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 98 hotels slated to open in the next 3-5 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:34 PM IST