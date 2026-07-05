IHH bets on tech-led healthcare expansion in India through Fortis

Malaysia-headquartered healthcare major IHH Healthcare will step up technology investments in India through its hospital chain Fortis Healthcare, betting on artificial intelligence (AI), precision medicine, advanced oncology technologies and homegrown healthtech startups as part of its long-term growth strategy.

"We remain firmly committed to making significant investments in India, with Fortis continuing to be the primary platform through which we invest in the country going forward," IHH Group Chief Corporate Officer Ashok Kumar Pandit told Business Standard in an interaction.

While he did not put a figure on IHH's planned technology investments, Pandit said innovation would play a multidimensional role in IHH's overall India strategy going forward.

The Fortis network currently has about 6,100 operational beds across 36 facilities, including 1,200 beds under operations and management (O&M) agreements. IHH has publicly stated a target of increasing its network to 10,000 beds by 2030.

"The first aspect is whether we are investing enough from a capital expenditure perspective to ensure that we have the best-in-class technology and equipment for patient treatment," Pandit said.

He added that Fortis has already deployed technologies such as the MR-LINAC (magnetic resonance linear accelerator) for cancer treatment and is evaluating proton beam therapy after IHH introduced the technology in Singapore.

Another major investment area will be precision medicine through Fortis' diagnostics arm Agilus, particularly in genomics and genetic testing for personalised oncology treatment.

On the digital front, IHH's Group Chief Business Technology Officer Quek Sin Kwok said the firm has rolled out a unified data platform to support AI applications and analytics across its Indian and international hospital network.

"From an integration perspective, the priority is standardising core systems across our hospitals in India and in other markets," he said, adding that the unified platform will follow a privacy-by-design approach.

While it integrates data across markets, Quek said the platform has been designed to comply with local data residency and privacy requirements by keeping patient data under the control of individual country entities.

"At the same time, we have mechanisms to aggregate, anonymise and de-identify data so that it can be used responsibly at a broader level," he said.

Beyond building the digital platform itself, IHH said it is also working on standardising data semantics and data ontology across its network.

"By creating a common way of defining and structuring data across markets, any innovation or AI solution that is developed in one country can be replicated and scaled much more easily across the rest of our network," Kwok said.

He added that the company has also recently partnered with Infosys to build an AI-enabled enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that will help optimise functions and better leverage economies of scale across the organisation.

Pandit added that IHH is also looking at investing in startups doing cutting-edge work in the healthtech space.

The company recently launched the India edition of its Catalyst Health Innovation Challenge, selecting three startups that will work within the Fortis network before potentially expanding across IHH's international operations.

Kwok said the initiative is designed to give Indian startups access to a much larger global healthcare ecosystem.

"As a healthcare provider operating across 10 countries, IHH can provide innovators with a platform to test and scale their solutions not just in India but eventually across our international markets as well," he added.