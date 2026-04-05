IIFCL to double InvITs exposure to ₹6k cr by FY27 amid diversification push

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is aiming to double its exposure in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to Rs 6,000 crore during the ongoing fiscal year as part of its investment diversification strategy.

IIFCL has exposure of Rs 3,000 crore across nine InvITs as of March 31, 2026.

"We hope to double our investment in InvITs during the current financial year. It should reach Rs 6,000 crore by the end of March 2027," IIFCL MD Rohit Rishi told PTI.

Highlighting the importance of the infrastructure sector, he said, it is going to play a central role in sustaining the country's long-term economic growth and achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Rishi emphasised India's resilience amid global uncertainties and underscored the central role of infrastructure in sustaining long-term economic growth.

The expanding opportunities across transport, urban infrastructure, and clean energy is being supported by a strong policy push and a robust pipeline of projects.

"IIFCL remains committed to supporting India's infrastructure journey by enabling financing that drives growth while promoting sustainability, resilience, and innovation. As the sector evolves, our focus is on building a high-quality, diversified portfolio aligned with national priorities," he said.

Talking about the financial strength of IIFCL, he said, the capital adequacy ratio of the lending institution stood at 21 per cent with net NPA at 0.3 per cent as of December 2025.

Established in 2006, it provides long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

IIFCL has been registered as an NBFC-ND-IFC with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since September 2013 and follows the applicable prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India.

The company reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,165 crore for the fiscal year ended in March 2025, as against Rs 1,552 crore in the previous fiscal.

In FY25, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sanctions and disbursements of Rs 51,124 crore and Rs 28,501 crore, respectively.

Building on this strong performance, IIFCL continues to sustain its growth momentum and is on track to surpass the previous year's results. As of January 31, 2026, annual sanctions have already reached Rs 53,217 crore, with disbursements at Rs 25,470 crore.