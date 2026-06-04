IIFL Finance raises $500 mn through social bonds from global investors

IIFL Finance on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million through a fixed-rate senior secured social bond, priced at 7.60 per cent with a door-to-door tenor of 3.25 years. The issue marks the company's re-entry into international bond markets since March 2025 and is its first social bond issuance.

The bond issue received strong demand from global institutional investors, with the final order book reaching around $2 billion, the lender said, adding that investors from Asia accounted for 33 per cent of allocations, followed by 31 per cent from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and 36 per cent from the United States.

Fund managers received 89 per cent of the allocation, while the remainder went to insurance companies, private banks and other investors, it said.

HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, JP Morgan and Emirates NBD acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

IIFL Finance had made its debut international bond offering in February 2020. Shares of IIFL Finance closed 6.3 per cent higher at ₹530.50 per share.

Proceeds from the issuance will be deployed towards lending to borrowers from economically weaker sections (EWS), in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) guidelines.

The bond was assigned a B+ rating with a positive outlook by both S&P and Fitch.

The issuance comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and is among the first such transactions after the revised ECB guidelines came into effect. During investor interactions ahead of the issue, the company highlighted its business model, operational processes and risk management framework, it said.

"This $500 million social bond issuance under our MTN programme is a defining moment — not just for IIFL Finance, but for India's capital markets. As the first significant international bond offering from India following the recent geopolitical disruption, it reaffirms that India's established institutions remain credible destinations for long-term global capital," said Nirmal Jain, founder and managing director of IIFL Finance.

Jain said the proceeds would support lending to first-time borrowers from economically weaker sections and women in rural and semi-urban areas, advancing the company's financial inclusion objectives.

The issue marks the first dollar bond issuance from India since January, when ReNew Energy raised $600 million through a five-year bond. Since then, elevated overseas yields, driven by geopolitical tensions, particularly the Israel-Iran conflict, have remained above the levels Indian companies are willing to accept for overseas fund-raising.

IIFL Finance had assets under management of over ₹1.8 trillion as of 30 March 2026.