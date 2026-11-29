Swedish home furnishings major Ikea aims to double its production in India -- a "strategic important sourcing market" -- over the next five years, with about 95 per cent of products produced here exported to its global markets, said its Global Supply Manager Susanne Waidzunas.

Ikea, which has completed 50 years of sourcing from India markets for its global retail operation, with a strong portfolio of textiles, plastics and metal products, is now looking to expand into furniture manufacturing, particularly wooden furniture, which accounts for about 40 per cent of its global sales, she said.

"We have an ambition to double the production here in India in the coming five years," Susanne Waidzunas, Global Supply Manager, Inter Ikea Group, told PTI in an interview.

Ikea, which works with around 70 production partners in India, currently sources products worth about 400 million euros annually from the country, which is among its top 10 global sourcing markets and serves as an important manufacturing base for its international retail operations.

"I believe, India has a great potential and we have great ambitions also to increase sourcing for both domestically, but also export. Today, 95 per cent of what we have sourced and produced in India is exported," she said.

The company is looking at shifting work chair production to India from China, where it has traditionally been dependent on manufacturing capabilities for the category.

"We are looking into starting up the work chair production, which is an important part of our office range. And that has been very dependent on China before," she said.

Besides work chairs, Ikea is also exploring the possibility of sourcing height-adjustable tables for its office furniture range and float glass articles from India.

The company has already started developing wooden furniture capabilities in the country, including bedroom collections comprising bed frames, wardrobes and chests of drawers.

It has also introduced coffee tables made from solid mango wood, a first for Ikea, with the potential to eventually export such products to international markets.

"Bamboo is another material where we now start with more chopping boards, smaller articles. But where we see an opportunity eventually also to scale up to more furniture," Waidzunas said.

INDIA-EU FREE TRADE AGREEMENT Ikea is also looking forward to the implementation of the India-European Union free trade agreement, which it believes could open up further opportunities for trade and sourcing.

"We are also looking forward to seeing the implementation of the free trade agreement between Europe and India. We are very happy to see that movement as well," said Waidzunas, adding that Ikea supports "rule-based open trade".

Besides, Ikea sees significant potential to increase sourcing from India for the North American market, with several Indian suppliers already catering to the region, which is an important market for the Swedish home furnishings major.

India and the US are nearing the finalisation of a bilateral trade agreement, with aims to boost bilateral trade and improve market access.

SUSTAINABLE WOOD SOURCING KEY TO EXPANSION Waidzunas said access to affordable and sustainably sourced raw materials, particularly wood, would be critical to expanding furniture manufacturing in India, adding that it will "really make sure that we establish a global competitive furniture industry" for the country.

"When it comes to wood, for us it is important to make sure that we have wood coming from FSC-certified forest or responsibly managed forest," she said, adding that the company was engaged in dialogue with the government on the matter.

The company wants to source wood from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council)-certified forests or responsibly managed forests to ensure sustainable and responsible raw material procurement.

Waidzunas said materials account for approximately 50-70 per cent of a product's cost, making access to competitively priced raw materials essential for building a globally competitive furniture industry.

"We can localise assembly and furniture production, but we really want to localise the complete supply chain for the product," she said.

Referring to its European operations, Waidzunas said vertical integration from forests and sawmills to board manufacturing and furniture production helped create "resilient, sustainable and low-cost supply chains".

The company has also sought support for importing certain components, including hinges, during the transition period while local manufacturing capabilities are developed.

"And also here we need support with making sure that we can, during a transition period also, import some of those for our furniture production here, while we then localise," she said.

INDIA SOURCING FOR DOMESTIC MARKET TO RISE Ikea also has ambitions to increase the share of locally sourced products for its Indian operations to up to 50 per cent, subject to the availability of competitive suppliers and production capabilities.

The company had earlier started local manufacturing in categories such as mattresses, upholstery and bulky furniture following its entry into the Indian retail market.

Waidzunas said the company was working closely with Indian suppliers to address cost pressures through product engineering, manufacturing efficiencies and optimisation of transportation and packaging.

"We are working very, very close with our partners to find smarter solutions... to engineer our products to make sure that we have efficiencies, both in production, in transportation, packaging," she said.

She noted that inflationary pressures were weighing on suppliers in India as well, with rising costs making it challenging to reduce price.

Ikea currently operates seven stores in India, comprising four city stores, along with three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The company is also planning to open two more stores in Delhi-NCR as part of its expansion in the country.

INDIA'S DESIGN CAPABILITIES TO SUPPORT GLOBAL BUSINESS Ikea has also recently opened product development centre in Bengaluru, a third one globally, which is aimed at bringing designers, product developers and suppliers closer to the factory floor.

The centre is expected to accelerate product development, improve innovation and leverage the capabilities of Indian manufacturers for products meant for both domestic and international markets.

"By having our product developers and the designers here together and working with our suppliers on the factory floor we believe that will both create vitality in the Ikea range. It will help us to become much more fast in product development. We need that," Waidzunas said.

Ikea sources from 55 markets and sells in 64 markets worldwide.