IKEA India plans 30 stores by 2030, bets on smaller formats for expansion

IKEA India targets having 30 stores in India by 2030 as it focuses on opening large-, medium- and small-format stores across the country. "Smaller-format stores make big sense, and it's to come closer to the people. It's a faster way of expanding. It's a lot less investment in terms of real estate. You lease a building, you go in, and you open quite quickly. It's both a way to be closer and, of course, a way to speed up," Patrik Antoni, chief executive officer of IKEA India, told Business Standard in an interview. IKEA India currently has three large-format stores in Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and three city stores, with the fourth opening on July 30 in New Delhi.

Its large-format stores are upwards of 100,000 sq ft, its mid-format stores are around 70,000 sq ft, and its smaller stores cover an area of around 25,000 sq ft.

Antoni said IKEA India will add one or two more mid-sized stores in Delhi, and of the 30 stores it plans to have by 2030, it expects 25 per cent to be large-format stores.

The Swedish furniture retailer has set a target to quadruple its revenue from the Indian market by 2030. In FY25, its revenue increased 6 per cent to ₹1,860 crore.

He explained that the physical expansion will focus mainly on the six areas where it is already present: Delhi and surrounding areas, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. The company will focus on these areas for deeper penetration. It will also focus on providing a better experience through its own app, which Antoni said will help drive its topline growth by 2030.

"We're also aiming at growing the locally sourced range from about 30 per cent of what we sell today to about 50 per cent, which will drive additional affordability," Antoni said.

It is also looking to double its retail workforce to 5,000 by 2030 as it expands its store network across the country.

Antoni also said that over the coming year, IKEA will double its investment in India so far, but it will not be limited to expanding its retail store count. It could also go towards its GCC, and the company could also look at acquiring one or two companies.

Towards the end of 2025, Ingka Group (IKEA's parent company) acquired AI-powered logistics platform Locus to boost its home delivery experience.

While talking about India becoming IKEA's fourth production hub, Antoni said, "We believe India would be a natural production hub, with the experience that India has in many categories like textiles, plastic, metal. India has already developed world-class suppliers for us."

He added, "We're really looking at how we can do wood-based products on a scale with both quality and sustainability in mind. This is where we believe the big future growth will come, and hence to work with Indian wood. That's why we put up a development centre here. We believe that India has the potential to be a large production hub for us."